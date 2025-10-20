Daniel Rolph Releases Hidden Paths – The Second Chapter in The Paths of Destiny Trilogy

Hidden Paths - The Paths of Destiny Trilogy - Daniel Rolph

MELBOURNE , VICTORIA, AUSTRALIA, October 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bestselling author Daniel Rolph has released Hidden Paths , the highly anticipated sequel to his #1 bestseller Shattered Paths . This powerful new novel continues The Paths of Destiny trilogy, a series that exposes the realities of foster care through stories of pain, courage, and hope.Following the success of Shattered Paths, which sold over 15,000 copies in six months, Rolph deepened his research by interviewing more than 100 people who had lived through the foster care system. Their experiences, emotions, and memories became the foundation for Hidden Paths, giving the story its authenticity and emotional power.At its heart, Hidden Paths follows Emma, a survivor of neglect and abuse who must navigate the scars of her past while searching for identity and belonging. Through her art and fragile relationships, she begins to uncover what healing truly means.“These stories are real in spirit,” says Rolph. “I’ve spoken with people who’ve lived through every layer of trauma, loss, and survival. Writing Hidden Paths was about giving them a voice and showing the strength that can come from even the darkest experiences.”Rolph’s writing blends lived experience with powerful storytelling, offering readers a raw and deeply human look at the foster care system. His ability to turn true emotional insight into fiction has positioned him as one of Australia’s most important emerging literary voices.Hidden Paths is more than a novel. It is a mirror held up to society, reflecting the resilience of those who were never meant to survive but did.The book is available now worldwide in paperback and Kindle, continuing the journey that began with Shattered Paths. The trilogy will conclude with Resilient Paths in 2026.About the AuthorDaniel Rolph is an author and storyteller whose work explores the unseen realities of children growing up in care. Drawing from his own background and over 100 interviews with survivors, Rolph’s writing is defined by authenticity, empathy, and hope. His debut novel, Shattered Paths, achieved international bestseller status, earning five-star reviews and igniting conversations about resilience and reform. Hidden Paths continues that mission as the second book in The Paths of Destiny trilogy.

