Bestselling Author Daniel Rolph Announces Hidden Paths, Sequel to Global Hit Shattered Paths

The gripping sequel to the bestselling novel Shattered Paths arrives this August, continuing a powerful trilogy inspired by true stories of survival.

Hidden Paths isn’t just a story - it’s a mirror for every silent struggle we’re taught to hide, and a voice for those still waiting to be heard.” — Daniel Rolph

WA, UNITED STATES, June 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- After a breakthrough debut that touched the hearts of readers around the world, author Daniel Rolph is preparing to release his second novel, Hidden Paths, the next instalment in the acclaimed Paths of Destiny trilogy. The book will be released globally on August 31, 2025, across paperback, eBook, and audiobook formats.Rolph’s debut, Shattered Paths, was released earlier this year and quickly gained international attention. The emotionally-charged novel - based on more than 100 real-life stories of children who experienced life in foster and state care, sold over 12,000 copies in its first three months, reaching readers in more than 20 countries. It became an Amazon international bestseller and was nominated for Best Fiction Book at the prestigious Abel Golden Book Awards in Australia.Now, Hidden Paths is set to build on that momentum, bringing a new voice and emotional depth to the trilogy while continuing its exploration of childhood trauma, resilience, and the complexities of healing.Hidden Paths - A New Voice, A New ChapterIn Hidden Paths, readers are introduced to Emma, a quietly resilient teen whose love of art becomes both a lifeline and a form of expression for pain too deep to voice. As a character who appeared briefly in Shattered Paths, Emma now takes centre stage, and her perspective opens a window into a different facet of the system - a girl navigating foster placements, fractured identities, and the invisible grief of feeling forgotten.“Emma’s story is not just a continuation—it’s a shift,” says author Daniel Rolph.“While Jack’s story was built on survival and silent suffering, Emma’s is about reclaiming voice. It’s about creativity, connection, and the risks of vulnerability. Hidden Paths explores what happens when we begin to confront the past rather than run from it.”Like its predecessor, the new novel draws heavily from real accounts and conversations with care leavers, families, and child protection professionals. Rolph’s storytelling, while fictionalised, remains grounded in truth - a feature that made Shattered Paths resonate so deeply with its audience.A Trilogy Rooted in Reality, Written With HeartThe Paths of Destiny trilogy has been praised not just for its literary quality but for its social relevance. Tackling themes of neglect, displacement, hope, and human connection, the books offer a raw, unfiltered look at what it means to grow up in systems designed to protect but often unable to nurture.With the Shattered Paths readership expanding daily, Rolph’s goal remains clear: to create work that sparks empathy, insight, and critical conversation.“These books are more than stories, they’re reflections of reality,” Rolph says.“They’re fiction, yes, but they’re built on the truth of what so many young people go through. And they deserve to be seen.”From Indie Success to Global RecognitionIn an increasingly saturated market, Shattered Paths carved out a space of its own thanks to powerful word-of-mouth, social media sharing, and an ever-growing network of grassroots supporters - from youth workers to educators, foster carers, and survivors.Notable achievements from the first release include:12,000+ copies sold in the first 90 daysReaders across 20+ countriesAmazon international bestseller statusNomination for Best Fiction Book – Abel Golden Book AwardsWidespread praise from educators, care advocates, and literary reviewersAs Hidden Paths prepares for launch, early buzz suggests the sequel could surpass its predecessor, not only in reach but in emotional impact.About the AuthorDaniel Rolph is a Melbourne-based author and advocate whose writing blends social commentary with emotionally driven storytelling. Having spent part of his own youth in care, Rolph now draws on lived experience, hundreds of hours of interviews, and deep research to inform his fiction. He is committed to using story as a vehicle for truth and change.In addition to writing, Daniel speaks publicly on trauma-informed practice, storytelling as advocacy, and youth resilience. His debut novel continues to be used in training sessions for social workers, educators, and child protection professionals.Hidden Paths will be available at all major book retailers from August 31, 2025. Pre-orders are now live at:

