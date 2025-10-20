Wood Lover’s Wax Debuts Food Safe Formula and 'Next Generation of Makers' Award at New England Woodworking Competition

The newest addition to the Wood Lover’s Wax family — the Food Safe Wax — brings the same heritage formula and “Wax On, Wax Off” ease to kitchens everywhere.

Veteran-founded, family-run brand born in New Hampshire launches Food Safe Wax and celebrates student makers

We’re thrilled to launch our Food Safe Wax in New Hampshire and honor both our roots and the next generation of makers.” — Karen Kampmann

DURHAM, NH, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Wood Lover’s Wax — the veteran-founded, family-run brand born in New Hampshire — will launch its long-awaited Food Safe Wax and debut the Next Generation of Makers Award at the 3rd Annual New England Woodworking Competition, hosted by the Guild of New Hampshire Woodworkers on Sunday, November 9, from 3–8 PM in the Granite State Room at the University of New Hampshire in Durham.

Created years ago by George Short, who needed something that actually worked to revive antique tools, Wood Lover’s Wax began as a practical solution and became a legacy formula — simple, powerful, and proven.

From the foothills of Mount Washington to the Delaware beaches, that same blend lives on through George’s daughter, Karen Kampmann, and her husband, Erik, who’ve taken the small-batch New Hampshire original and turned it into a growing national brand rooted in authenticity, quality, and craftsmanship.

The new Food Safe Wax brings that same “Wax On, Wax Off” ease to kitchens everywhere — perfect for butcher blocks, boards, spoons, and other wooden utensils that deserve lasting protection and a natural, touchable finish. Whether restoring a well-loved piece or protecting something brand new, Wood Lover’s Food Safe Wax keeps wood looking and feeling its best — without chemicals or residue.

“We’re thrilled to debut our Food Safe Wax at this year’s competition and to celebrate the next generation of makers who will carry craftsmanship forward,” said Karen. “This brand was born in New Hampshire, so being back here to honor both our roots and tomorrow’s artisans feels like the perfect full-circle moment.”

“The Guild of New Hampshire Woodworkers couldn’t be more excited to partner with Wood Lover’s Wax as our presenting sponsor,” said Elliot Savitzky, President of the Guild and Chair of the New England Woodworking Competition. “This isn’t just a sponsorship; it’s a partnership built on shared values. Their support helps sustain our Guild in Schools and grant programs — vital to nurturing the next generation of craftspeople. Having a strong, New Hampshire-born company like theirs behind us ensures woodworking’s future in our region is in great hands.”

To celebrate student makers, Wood Lover’s Wax is introducing the Next Generation of Makers Award — a $350 cash prize that will evolve into an annual scholarship supporting emerging talent in woodworking and related trades. Karen, Erik, and George will join the judging panel on November 8 to personally select the inaugural recipient.

Throughout the event, Wood Lover’s Wax will host live demos of both waxes, showing how easily they protect and enhance wood, metal, and leather — restoring natural beauty and preserving it for years to come. George will also display a selection of his New Hampshire-made antique tools, offering attendees a hands-on glimpse into the craftsmanship that inspired the original formula.

As Presenting Sponsor, Wood Lover’s Wax is thrilled to be working with the Guild of New Hampshire Woodworkers and the New Hampshire Furniture Masters in supporting artistry, innovation, and the next wave of skilled creators.

About Wood Lover’s Wax

Veteran-founded and family-run, Wood Lover’s Wax was born in New Hampshire and built on legacy. Created by George Short to revive antique tools, the formula has been trusted for decades — and now, under the leadership of his daughter Karen Kampmann and her husband Erik, it’s helping a new generation rediscover what real craftsmanship feels like. From heirloom furniture to cutting boards and beyond, Wood Lover’s Wax protects, enhances, and restores — delivering a touchable, lasting finish that brings wood, metal, and leather to life.

Media Contact: Karen Kampmann | karen@woodloverswax.com | www.woodloverswax.com

