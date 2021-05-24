Launching New Hampshire’s Own Wood Lover’s Wax

Cleans, protects and enhances wood, metal and more!

Cleaning, enhancing and protecting wood, metal and more!

Simplicity is a great thing and the results are equally impressive.” — George Short

LANCASTER, NEW HAMPSHIRE, UNITED STATES, May 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Launching Memorial weekend at the Brimfield Antique Show & Flea Market in Deerfield, NH, Wood Lover’s Wax is poised to take the antiques world (and infinitely beyond) by storm.

Created by George Short, an antique tool conservationist and dealer of two-plus decades, Wood Lover’s Wax is the culmination of an adventurous journey in wood and metal restorers and cleaners, none of which provided the end result he was looking for; “I prefer conservation and returning the tools to their original function without rust, but retaining the patina that represents their history,” says George; “I tried various solutions like furniture wax, undiluted linseed oil, kerosene, Murphy’s soap and various other products to restore and conserve the woods and metals with which I worked but none of them produced the finish I wanted, or protected the wood and metal in a fashion that was anywhere near up to my standards.”

After experimenting with a host of those other options, George discovered the basic blend that is now Wood Lover’s Wax. Even after finding the right ingredients, it took time to create the right mix in the right quantities. At first it was much too stiff for easy application and went on much to thickly. After many trials the right formula was achieved and became the product that is Wood Lover’s Wax. The beauty of it is that it’s easy to use and is forgiving. In fact, says George, “If you leave it on too long and it becomes tacky, simply apply another coat and wipe it off. Simplicity is a great thing and the results are equally impressive. AND it creates a tactile finish that customers love to hold and even caress.” Surfaces treated with Wood Lover’s Wax are pleasant to touch and have a natural patina that compliments the antique or any DIY or home project to which it is applied.

George is joined by his daughter, Karen, who will be at the Brimfield launch and brings her savvy marketing and inherent love of ‘all the old things’. Her husband, Erik, is the ‘how-to’ video guy and lynch pin of their brain trust.

About Wood Lover’s Wax

Years in the making and fresh on the scene, Wood Lover’s Wax is the go-to wax to easily clean, enhance and restore your wood and metal (and more) projects.

More Information: www.woodloverswaxnh.com