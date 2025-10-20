Judicial Council to Hear How Juvenile Courts Help Children and Families in Foster Care

For this 26-year anniversary of Court Adoption and Permanency Month, the council is highlighting the importance of kinship care and developing a “kin-first culture.” This is the term used to describe a system that prioritizes placing children with their extended family network.

