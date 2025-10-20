Submit Release
Court orders reinstatement of 30-foot height limit in San Diego’s Midway District

In the three-judge panel decision, the court said the city violated California’s Environmental Quality Act, or CEQA, because it did not adequately inform the public about the environmental impacts of removing the height limit. The city, the opinion states, abused its power in putting the matter before voters without the proper analysis.

