Court orders reinstatement of 30-foot height limit in San Diego’s Midway District

In the three-judge panel decision, the court said the city violated California’s Environmental Quality Act, or CEQA, because it did not adequately inform the public about the environmental impacts of removing the height limit. The city, the opinion states, abused its power in putting the matter before voters without the proper analysis.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.