Hive MLS expands into the Smoky Mountains as Mountain Lakes Board of REALTORS joins

Hive MLS, one of the nation’s fastest-growing Multiple Listing Services, today announces Mountain Lakes Board of REALTORS has joined its wholesale cooperative.

Joining Hive MLS reflects our shared commitment to advancing the real estate profession while continuing to embody the collaborative spirit of neighbors helping neighbors.” — Kathleen Simmons - Mountain Lakes Board of REALTORS

WILMINGTON, NC, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hive MLS, one of the nation’s fastest-growing Multiple Listing Services (MLS), today announced that the Mountain Lakes Board of REALTORS (MLBOR) has joined its wholesale cooperative.

The move expands Hive MLS’s footprint further growing its presence in North Carolina and Georgia, while reinforcing its mission to support local MLSs with scalable infrastructure, best-in-class tools, and full operational independence.

MLBOR serves nearly 330 Realtors, appraisers, and affiliate business members across a wide-reaching tri-state territory that includes Cherokee, Clay, Graham, Macon, and Swain counties in North Carolina; Union, Towns, and Fannin counties in Georgia, and also the addition of Polk County in Tennessee.

The Mountain Lakes region, which is steeped in Cherokee heritage and known for its rugged beauty and self-reliant communities, represents a milestone for Hive MLS’s growth strategy. MLBOR members are deeply connected to their land, their neighbors, and their local identity. That made alignment with Hive’s wholesale cooperative a natural fit.

“We believe in working together while staying true to who we are,” said Kathleen Simmons, Association Executive of the Mountain Lakes Board of REALTORS. “Joining Hive MLS reflects our shared commitment to advancing the real estate profession while continuing to embody the collaborative spirit of neighbors helping neighbors, which is woven into the fabric of our community,” she added.

2025 MLBOR President Levi Killian added, “Being part of Hive allows us to provide cutting-edge services to our members while maintaining our independence and local voice. This partnership gives us the power of scale without giving up what makes our region special. We are collectively committed to the pillars that make Hive unique: community, collaboration, and connectivity.”

Hive MLS’s wholesale cooperative model enables local Associations and MLSs to keep their branding, policies, and leadership while benefiting from shared systems, support, and training. Its unique vendor-neutral infrastructure, to be backed by the MLS Data Exchange (MDX), supports seamless data input and real-time listing interoperability across platforms, eliminating duplicate entry and delays while ensuring complete control for each participating MLS.

“This is what the future of MLS looks like,” said Daniel Jones, CEO of Hive MLS. “The Hive model is built for communities like Mountain Lakes, where collaboration matters, but so does identity. MLBOR joining us validates how we can help every size MLS expand the value they deliver to their members, delivering trusted, proven tools and technology that help thousands of real estate professionals thrive across the Southeast.”

Hive MLS is a well-known MLS industry leader, having been named a “BEST MLS” in five categories, including Technology, Data Quality, and Overall Satisfaction, by the WAV Group’s Customer Experience Index (CXI) 2025 Survey, the largest study of MLS customer satisfaction in the industry.

About Mountain Lakes Board of REALTORS

The Mountain Lakes Board of REALTORS is a not-for-profit association consisting of almost 330 Realtors, Appraisers, and Affiliate Business Members advocating for the real estate industry in the Smoky Mountain communities throughout the following counties in North Carolina: Cherokee, Graham, and Clay, as well as Towns, Union and Fannin in Georgia. A central source of information for its members and the public, MLBOR provides real estate education, promotes the highest ethical and professional business practices, and supports private and commercial real estate property rights and issues affecting members, affiliates, and communities at large.

About Hive MLS

Hive MLS, formerly North Carolina Regional MLS, represents over 19,000 brokers and appraisers in the Southeast region, including operations in North Carolina, South Carolina, and Georgia, serving 449 cities and towns. It aims to empower Realtor Associations and MLSs of all sizes by providing reliable and accurate data through a best-in-class toolset that includes innovative training. Hive MLS connects Realtors and appraisers with the resources they need to succeed in the real estate industry. Learn how at HiveMLS.com.

NOTE: REALTOR® is a federally registered collective membership mark which identifies a real estate professional who is a member of the NATIONAL ASSOCIATION OF REALTORS® and subscribes to its strict Code of Ethics.

