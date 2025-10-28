Louisiana Roofing Experts Highlight the Growing Role of FORTIFIED Roof Standards in Storm

Fortified Roof Lafayette Louisiana

LAFAYETTE, LA, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As hurricanes and severe weather events continue to affect Southern Louisiana, local experts are emphasizing the importance of stronger roofing systems designed to withstand extreme conditions. One such system gaining traction across the Gulf Coast is the FORTIFIED™ Roof, a nationally recognized standard developed by the Insurance Institute for Business & Home Safety (IBHS) to make homes more resilient to wind and water damage.The FORTIFIED™ program goes beyond conventional building codes by focusing on key structural improvements proven to reduce storm-related damage. A FORTIFIED Roof includes three primary components of protection:Sealed Roof Deck – Helps prevent water intrusion by sealing gaps between roof decking panels, one of the leading causes of interior leaks during storms.Locked-Down Edges – Reinforces the edges of the roof to resist wind uplift and protect shingles from being torn away.Enhanced Attachment Methods – Utilizes stronger nails and advanced installation techniques to improve overall roof durability during hurricane-force winds.According to roofing professionals in Acadiana, more homeowners are pursuing FORTIFIED certification as awareness grows. “The FORTIFIED standard represents a meaningful step toward protecting Louisiana families and their investments,” said Daniel Cloteaux, owner of Cloteaux Roofing Lafayette LA . “Our community has seen firsthand how quickly storm damage can escalate. A FORTIFIED Roof gives homeowners an added layer of confidence before the next hurricane season.”In addition to its protective advantages, a FORTIFIED Roof can offer financial benefits. Many insurance providers in Louisiana recognize the IBHS standard and provide premium discounts for certified homes. Some state and local programs also offer grant funding or tax incentives—in some cases up to $10,000—to help offset the cost of upgrading to a FORTIFIED system.With more intense weather systems affecting Louisiana throughout the year, experts suggest that adopting these standards could play a significant role in reducing both personal and community-wide recovery costs after storms.About Cloteaux RoofingFounded in 2017, Cloteaux Roofing is a locally owned and operated roofing company serving Acadiana and surrounding areas. Led by third-generation roofer and former firefighter Daniel Cloteaux, the company is dedicated to raising standards in roofing quality, integrity, and customer service. With more than 200 verified five-star Google reviews, Cloteaux Roofing continues to focus on helping Louisiana homeowners strengthen their homes and communities through education, craftsmanship, and trust.Media Contact:Sean BaylorMarketing and Content Manager, Cloteaux RoofingPhone: 337-277-9227Email: sean@cloteauxroofing.comWebsite: www.cloteauxroofing.com

What the Heck is a Fortified Roof? And Why You NEED One!

