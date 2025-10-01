Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,059 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 425,558 in the last 365 days.

ATCS — Innovative Automatic Toilet Bowl Cleaner — Launches in the U.S. with Green Distribution

Drop In. Done. - The Automatic Toilet Cleaning System (ATCS) is a drop in and done toilet cleaner.

Drop In. Done. - Automatic Toilet Cleaning System (ATCS)

ST. PETERSBURG, FL, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MG Inventions Canada Inc., the creator of the breakthrough ATCS (Automatic Toilet Cleaning System), announces the U.S. launch of its eco-friendly, flush-activated toilet bowl cleaner, distributed exclusively by Green Distribution LLC.

ATCS is a no-install, in-tank, self-dispensing toilet cleaning system that works automatically with every flush. This innovation helps homeowners and facilities maintain a cleaner, fresher toilet bowl while using less chemical cleaner per flush.

“Our goal with ATCS is to make toilet cleaning effortless, consistent, and safer for families and plumbing systems—while reducing waste,” said Mel Firoozi, spokesperson for Green Distributions.

Eco-Friendly & Long-Lasting Design

-Flush-activated cleaning — releases cleaner only during a flush.

-No installation required — simply place it upright in the toilet tank.

-Extended use — each unit lasts for 1,700+ flushes.

-Greener formula — non-toxic, free of harsh chemicals, and safe for septic and plumbing systems.

-Sustainable packaging — both product and packaging are recyclable.


U.S. Distribution

Green Distributions LLC is the exclusive U.S. distributor of ATCS located in St. Petersburg Florida.
Retailers, wholesalers, and facilities managers can contact:
Green Distributions LLC

Sales & Partnerships:
Email: info@greendusa.com (ATTN: Mel Firoozi)
Phone: (855) 747-3363

Where to Buy

Consumers can purchase ATCS directly at BestToiletBowlCleaner.com, the official online store for this automatic toilet bowl cleaner.

About MG Inventions Canada Inc.

MG Inventions Canada Inc. develops practical, eco-friendly home innovations that focus on simplicity, safety, and sustainability. The company’s flagship product, ATCS, delivers a flush-activated, self-dispensing toilet cleaning solution for residential and commercial use.

Media Contact

Press Team — Green Distributions LLC
📧 info@greendusa.com (ATTN: Mel Firoozi)

Mel Firoozi
Green Distributions LLC
+1 855-747-3363
email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

ATCS — Innovative Automatic Toilet Bowl Cleaner — Launches in the U.S. with Green Distribution

Distribution channels: Consumer Goods


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.

We use cookies to enhance your experience. Learn more