ATCS — Innovative Automatic Toilet Bowl Cleaner — Launches in the U.S. with Green Distribution

Drop In. Done. - Automatic Toilet Cleaning System (ATCS)

ST. PETERSBURG, FL, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- MG Inventions Canada Inc., the creator of the breakthrough ATCS (Automatic Toilet Cleaning System), announces the U.S. launch of its eco-friendly, flush-activated toilet bowl cleaner, distributed exclusively by Green Distribution LLC.ATCS is a no-install, in-tank, self-dispensing toilet cleaning system that works automatically with every flush. This innovation helps homeowners and facilities maintain a cleaner, fresher toilet bowl while using less chemical cleaner per flush.“Our goal with ATCS is to make toilet cleaning effortless, consistent, and safer for families and plumbing systems—while reducing waste,” said Mel Firoozi, spokesperson for Green Distributions.Eco-Friendly & Long-Lasting Design-Flush-activated cleaning — releases cleaner only during a flush.-No installation required — simply place it upright in the toilet tank.-Extended use — each unit lasts for 1,700+ flushes.-Greener formula — non-toxic, free of harsh chemicals, and safe for septic and plumbing systems.-Sustainable packaging — both product and packaging are recyclable.U.S. Distribution Green Distributions LLC is the exclusive U.S. distributor of ATCS located in St. Petersburg Florida.Retailers, wholesalers, and facilities managers can contact:Green Distributions LLCSales & Partnerships:Email: info@greendusa.com (ATTN: Mel Firoozi)Phone: (855) 747-3363Where to BuyConsumers can purchase ATCS directly at BestToiletBowlCleaner.com , the official online store for this automatic toilet bowl cleaner About MG Inventions Canada Inc.MG Inventions Canada Inc. develops practical, eco-friendly home innovations that focus on simplicity, safety, and sustainability. The company’s flagship product, ATCS, delivers a flush-activated, self-dispensing toilet cleaning solution for residential and commercial use.Media ContactPress Team — Green Distributions LLC📧 info@greendusa.com (ATTN: Mel Firoozi)

