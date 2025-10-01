ATCS — Innovative Automatic Toilet Bowl Cleaner — Launches in the U.S. with Green Distribution
ATCS is a no-install, in-tank, self-dispensing toilet cleaning system that works automatically with every flush. This innovation helps homeowners and facilities maintain a cleaner, fresher toilet bowl while using less chemical cleaner per flush.
“Our goal with ATCS is to make toilet cleaning effortless, consistent, and safer for families and plumbing systems—while reducing waste,” said Mel Firoozi, spokesperson for Green Distributions.
Eco-Friendly & Long-Lasting Design
-Flush-activated cleaning — releases cleaner only during a flush.
-No installation required — simply place it upright in the toilet tank.
-Extended use — each unit lasts for 1,700+ flushes.
-Greener formula — non-toxic, free of harsh chemicals, and safe for septic and plumbing systems.
-Sustainable packaging — both product and packaging are recyclable.
U.S. Distribution
Green Distributions LLC is the exclusive U.S. distributor of ATCS located in St. Petersburg Florida.
Retailers, wholesalers, and facilities managers can contact:
Green Distributions LLC
Sales & Partnerships:
Email: info@greendusa.com (ATTN: Mel Firoozi)
Phone: (855) 747-3363
Where to Buy
Consumers can purchase ATCS directly at BestToiletBowlCleaner.com, the official online store for this automatic toilet bowl cleaner.
About MG Inventions Canada Inc.
MG Inventions Canada Inc. develops practical, eco-friendly home innovations that focus on simplicity, safety, and sustainability. The company’s flagship product, ATCS, delivers a flush-activated, self-dispensing toilet cleaning solution for residential and commercial use.
Media Contact
Press Team — Green Distributions LLC
📧 info@greendusa.com (ATTN: Mel Firoozi)
Mel Firoozi
Green Distributions LLC
+1 855-747-3363
Legal Disclaimer:
