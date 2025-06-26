Parties negotiate over a 21-year LaMar's Donuts location in Phoenix

Ever since its 2004 arrival in Phoenix, as in other parts of the country, LaMar's has built a fiercely loyal base of Arizona fans of its artisan donuts made fresh every day the old fashioned way.” — DHI President Matt Joslin

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, June 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In March of this year, the Phoenix franchisee for LaMar's Donuts notified Donut Holdings, Inc. (DHI), the Denver-based LaMar's franchisor, of termination of its franchise agreement at 2340 West Bell Road. It was DHI's expectations that it would assume corporate management of the location under terms of the agreement signed in 2002, until learning in May that a sign had been posted on the LaMar's front door that "we will be going independent" on June 1 as "Hiro's Donuts."On Friday, June 20, a Denver district court judge granted a temporary restraining order barring Hiro's Donuts from using any LaMar's recipes, donut making process, operational know-how, and brand and marketing materials, among other LaMar's assets. Meanwhile, negotiations are underway between DHI and the original LaMar's franchisee to resolve differences over terms of the franchise contract. These actions fall under case number 2025CV032163.At the same time, DHI intends to expand its presence in the Phoenix metro area soon, said DHI President Matt Joslin, continuing to provide the same handmade donuts pioneered by founder Ray Lamar as a Kansas City teenager in 1933."Ever since its 2004 arrival in Phoenix, as in other parts of the country, LaMar's has built a fiercely loyal base of Arizona fans of its artisan donuts made fresh every day the old fashioned way," Joslin said. "You'll find no day-old donuts at LaMar's. That's why customers everywhere are fully aware that the homemade freshness of LaMar's Donuts is available only under the LaMar's name."DHI plans to continue delivery of fresh LaMar's Donuts to commercial customers (for example, hotels, car dealerships and churches) while plans for retail expansion unfold.DHI Representation:Brown & Kannady, LLC2000 S Colorado Blvd., Annex 230Denver, Colorado 80222303-757-3800

