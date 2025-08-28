Orbia Fluor & Energy Materials Announces Private Label Partnership with Technical Chemical Company

FREEZE YF™ is now available through Johnsen’s as a direct replacement for R-1234yf refrigerant.

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, August 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Orbia Advance Corporation S.A.B. de C.V. (BMV: ORBIA*) Fluor & Energy Materials today announced a private-label partnership with Technical Chemical Company (TCC). Under the agreement, Orbia’s KleaEdge™ 444A, a direct replacement for R-1234yf automotive air-conditioning refrigerant, will be marketed by TCC under its Johnsen’sbrand as FREEZE YF™.FREEZE YF is an economical refrigerant that provides comparable lifetime carbon footprint to R-1234yf, delivers faster and more efficient cabin cooling and meets all applicable U.S. refrigerant regulations. With a global warming potential (GWP) below 150, R-444A is available through TCC in 8 oz. canisters (Part No. 6444) and 10 lb. cylinders (Part No. 6445). It is authorized by EPA for automotive professional use, requires no system modifications, and is compatible with all mobile A/C systems designed for R-1234yf.“We are excited to partner with Technical Chemical Company to launch R-444A through their well-respected Johnsen’s brand,” said Chuck Abbott, Global Marketing Manager for Orbia Fluor & Energy Materials. “Our objective was to create a lower-cost, lower-impact refrigerant that cools faster without sacrificing compliance—delivering a win-win for service shops and consumers. TCC’s nationwide distribution and industry relationships will ensure broad access to this alternative.”Larry Easterlin, TCC Vice President of Sales, added: “Our customers have been seeking cost-effective alternatives to high-priced R-1234yf that do not compromise performance or require retrofitting. FREEZE YF meets that need.”For more information, view this video. To speak with a TCC representative, call 800-527-0885.About Orbia Fluor & Energy MaterialsOrbia’s Fluor & Energy Materials is a global leader in the development, manufacture and supply of fluoroproducts that play a fundamental role in enhancing everyday lives and shortening the path to a sustainable, circular economy. Backed by over 35 years of experience, Orbia’s products are used in a vast range of applications including electric vehicles and energy storage, urban and rural infrastructure, indoor climate management, food and medicine refrigeration and even in treating respiratory conditions through the development of healthy and innovative low-GWP propellants for metered dose inhalers. Orbia has 1,600 employees and 13 manufacturing facilities worldwide, serving 60 countries through a global sales and distribution network.About Technical Chemical Company (TCC)Technical Chemical Company (TCC), a family-owned leader in manufacturing and packaging solutions, has built a legacy of trust, quality, and innovation for over six decades. Widely recognized for its expertise in automotive performance chemicals, TCC also serves a diverse range of industries, continually expanding its capabilities to meet evolving customer needs and market trends. With a longstanding commitment to excellence, responsive service, and dependable solutions, TCC remains a trusted partner to brands and companies globally.

