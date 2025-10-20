Equator Introduces 24” Built-In Induction Cooktop Featuring Power Boost and Keep Warm Functions

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Equator Advanced Appliances today announced the launch of the BIC 244 CC ED, a 24-inch built-in induction cooktop that harmonizes advanced cooking technology with refined design. Compact yet powerful, this four-burner induction cooktop delivers a total output of 7,400 watts on 240 volts, making it ideal for contemporary kitchens, RVs, and small living spaces seeking professional-grade performance in a minimal footprint.

The Equator BIC 244 CC ED was designed for the modern home chef—those who value precision, speed, and effortless control. Its sleek black vitroceramic surface responds instantly to touch, allowing users to glide between simmering sauces and searing heat with ease. Four independently controlled burners feature Power Boost capabilities, offering rapid heat when time is of the essence, while the Keep Warm function maintains ideal temperatures without overcooking. A 99-minute precision timer ensures that every meal is prepared with care and consistency.

Beyond its impressive performance, the BIC 244 CC ED was built with the user in mind. Intelligent power-sharing technology optimizes energy distribution for maximum efficiency, while built-in safety features such as a residual heat indicator, child lock, automatic shut-off, and voltage protection provide peace of mind during every use. Quiet, efficient, and elegantly designed, this induction cooktop turns every meal into an act of mastery—an orchestration of power and precision beneath its minimalist surface.

“The BIC 244 CC ED redefines what compact cooking can achieve,” said a company spokesperson. “It’s not just about heat—it’s about harmony between technology and design. Every detail, from its intuitive touch controls to its safety systems, was engineered for those who expect more from their kitchens.”

About Equator Advanced Appliances

Established in 1991, Equator Advanced Appliances has been a leader in delivering innovative, energy-efficient appliances for modern living. From compact laundry units to advanced kitchen technologies, Equator products are designed to bring convenience, performance, and sustainability to homes, RVs, and marine environments worldwide.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.