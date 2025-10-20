INFICON to Showcase Advanced Leak Detection Systems for Data Center, Industrial Applications at The Assembly Show 2025

Sensistor® Sentrac®: A modern industrial leak detector ideal for locating both small and large leaks. XL3000flex: High flow technology for highest measurement certainty and fastest throughput. Thomas Parker, Automotive Sales Manager, INFICON

ROSEMONT, IL, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- INFICON, a leading global provider of industrial leak detection solutions, will showcase its Sensistor Sentrac and XL3000flex hydrogen and helium sniffer leak detectors in booth #1017 at The Assembly Show, Oct. 21–23 at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center in Rosemont, Illinois.

With global demand for high-efficiency, mission-critical systems continuing to rise, leak detection plays a vital role in ensuring the safety, uptime, and reliability of industrial and data center infrastructure. INFICON’s latest systems are designed for both manual and automated quality assurance, helping manufacturers and integrators verify the integrity of liquid-cooling loops, HVAC systems, heat exchangers, power modules, and fluid-handling assemblies.

Sensistor Sentrac: Precision Hydrogen Leak Detection for Complex Cooling Systems

The Sensistor Sentrac is a highly sensitive and selective hydrogen leak detector engineered for modern production and service environments. Its advanced Sensistor sensor technology allows detection across a wide range of leak sizes, from pinpoint micro-leaks to large-volume losses, ensuring system performance and safety in high-value applications such as data center cooling and energy management systems.

Key features include:

● Fast response and recovery, even after exposure to large leaks

● Adaptable detection range for small and large leaks

● User-friendly touchscreen and intuitive navigation

● Ergonomic Strix® hand probe with LED lighting and integrated display

Available in desktop, panel, and portable versions, the Sensistor Sentrac provides robust, reliable operation across diverse production environments, from electronics cooling to power equipment assembly.

XL3000flex: Flexible Sniffer Testing with Helium or Hydrogen

The XL3000flex redefines performance flexibility by allowing testing with either helium or forming gas (95% nitrogen / 5% hydrogen) while maintaining unmatched accuracy. With a smallest detectable leak rate of 2 × 10⁻⁷ mbar∙L/s, it offers laboratory-grade precision for high-throughput production testing.

INFICON’s patented High Flow Technology, operating at a 3,000 sccm gas flow, enables technicians to scan components at greater distances and higher speeds without sacrificing detection reliability. This makes the XL3000flex ideal for leak testing in cooling manifolds, sealed electronics, and modular data center components, as well as robotic and automated test systems.

Supporting Mission-Critical Infrastructure Quality

“As data centers and high-efficiency manufacturing systems continue to scale, ensuring the integrity of every sealed component is vital,” said Thomas Parker, INFICON’s Automotive and Industrial Market Sales Manager. “INFICON’s advanced leak detection systems give manufacturers and integrators the precision and flexibility they need to build and maintain leak-free environments where reliability truly matters.”

About INFICON:

INFICON is a leading provider of innovative instrumentation, critical sensor technologies, and Smart Manufacturing/Industry 4.0 software solutions that enhance productivity and quality of tools, processes, and complete factories.

These analysis, measurement and control products are also essential for gas leak detection in air conditioning/refrigeration, and automotive manufacturing. Other users of vacuum-based processes include the life sciences, research, aerospace, packaging, heat treatment, laser cutting and many other industrial processes. We also leverage our expertise in vacuum technology to provide unique, toxic chemical analysis products for emergency response, security, and environmental monitoring.

INFICON is headquartered in Switzerland and has world-class manufacturing facilities in Europe, the United States and China, with subsidiaries on three continents.

For more information, please visit www.inficon.com or contact reachus@inficon.com.

