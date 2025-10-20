INFICON to Showcase Advanced Leak Detection Systems for Automotive Testing and Quality Assurance at ATE North America

Sensistor® Sentrac®: A modern industrial leak detector ideal for locating both small and large leaks. XL3000flex: High flow technology for highest measurement certainty and fastest throughput. Thomas Parker, Automotive Sales Manager, INFICON

INFICON will highlight its Sensistor Sentrac and XL3000flex hydrogen and helium sniffer leak detectors during Automotive Testing Expo North America, Oct. 21–23.

INFICON’s sniffer leak detection technologies offer customers the sensitivity and reliability required for EV batteries, cooling systems, and other precision assemblies, without slowing down the line.” — Thomas Parker, INFICON’s Automotive Market Sales Manager

NOVI, MI, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- – INFICON, a leading global provider of leak-detection solutions for automotive manufacturing, will highlight its Sensistor Sentrac and XL3000flex hydrogen and helium sniffer leak detectors in booth #6012 during Automotive Testing Expo North America, Oct. 21–23 at the Suburban Collection Showplace in Novi, Michigan.

Designed for use in both manual and automated testing, INFICON’s latest leak detection technologies help automakers and Tier suppliers ensure the integrity of critical components such as battery housings, air conditioning systems, cooling modules, and powertrain assemblies. The company’s flexible sniffer systems are engineered to improve test reliability, reduce rework, and optimize throughput across a range of automotive production environments.

Sensistor Sentrac: Hydrogen Leak Detection for Production Efficiency

The Sensistor Sentrac uses a highly sensitive and selective hydrogen sensor to detect leaks in both production and repair applications. Its ergonomic Strix® hand probe includes LED lighting, an LCD display, and a multi-function control button to simplify operator use and ensure accurate, repeatable results.

Key features include:

● Rapid response and recovery, even after exposure to large leaks

● Adaptable performance for both small and large leak detection

● Intuitive touchscreen interface and easy navigation

● Availability in desktop, panel, or portable configurations

The Sensistor Sentrac combines precision, robustness, and ease of use, making it ideal for high-volume automotive manufacturing environments that demand both sensitivity and speed.

XL3000flex: High-Flow Sniffer Testing with Helium or Hydrogen

INFICON’s XL3000flex sets a new standard in flexibility, allowing manufacturers to test with either helium or forming gas (95% nitrogen / 5% hydrogen) with equal precision. With a smallest detectable leak rate of 2 × 10⁻⁷ mbar∙L/s, the system delivers laboratory-level accuracy in a production setting.

Thanks to INFICON’s patented High Flow Technology, the XL3000flex operates with a 3,000 sccm gas flow, the highest on the market, enabling operators to scan at greater distances and higher speeds without compromising accuracy. This feature also supports robotic integration, ideal for automated leak testing of EV components and HVAC systems.

Driving Quality and Innovation in Automotive Manufacturing

“Automakers and suppliers are under constant pressure to verify product integrity while maintaining production speed,” said Thomas Parker, INFICON’s Automotive Market Sales Manager. “INFICON’s sniffer leak detection technologies help our customers achieve both, by offering the sensitivity and reliability required for EV batteries, cooling systems, and other precision assemblies, without slowing down the line.”

About INFICON:

INFICON is a leading provider of innovative instrumentation, critical sensor technologies, and Smart Manufacturing/Industry 4.0 software solutions that enhance productivity and quality of tools, processes, and complete factories.

These analysis, measurement and control products are also essential for gas leak detection in air conditioning/refrigeration, and automotive manufacturing. Other users of vacuum-based processes include the life sciences, research, aerospace, packaging, heat treatment, laser cutting and many other industrial processes. We also leverage our expertise in vacuum technology to provide unique, toxic chemical analysis products for emergency response, security, and environmental monitoring.

INFICON is headquartered in Switzerland and has world-class manufacturing facilities in Europe, the United States and China, with subsidiaries on three continents.

For more information, please visit www.inficon.com or contact reachus@inficon.com.

