Saskatchewan Takes the Lead in Building Construction

October 20, 2025

Province Ranks First in Building Construction Investment

According to new data released today by Statistics Canada, Saskatchewan saw a 6.9 per cent increase in building construction investment in August 2025 compared to July 2025 (seasonally-adjusted), placing the province first in month-over-month growth.

"These numbers tell a powerful story," Trade and Export Development Minister Warren Kaeding said. "Saskatchewan is growing, and attracting more people and investment to our province. Whether it is new homes or commercial developments, this growth reflects the confidence people have in our province as a great place to live, work, and build a future."

The province also recorded a year-over-year increase of 14.9 per cent in investment in building construction from August 2024 to August 2025 (seasonally-adjusted).

Investment in building construction is calculated based on the total spending value on building construction within the province.

Saskatchewan continues to see significant economic growth. Statistics Canada's latest Gross Domestic Product (GDP) numbers indicate that the province's real GDP at basic prices reached an all-time high of $80.5 billion in 2024, increasing by $2.6 billion, or 3.4 per cent. This places Saskatchewan second in the nation for real GDP growth and above the national average of 1.6 per cent.

Private capital investment in Saskatchewan increased last year by 17.3 per cent to $14.7 billion, ranking first among provinces. Private capital investment is projected to reach $16.2 billion in 2025, an increase of 10.1 per cent over 2024. This is the second-highest anticipated percentage increase among the provinces.

Last year, the Government of Saskatchewan unveiled its new Securing the Next Decade of Growth - Saskatchewan's Investment Attraction Strategy. This strategy, combined with the province's trade and investment website, InvestSK.ca, contains helpful information for investors and outlines why Saskatchewan is the best place to do business in Canada.

For more information, visit: InvestSK.ca.

