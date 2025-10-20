Saskatchewan Proclaims October 20-24 as Nuclear Science Week

CANADA, October 20 - Released on October 20, 2025

The Government of Saskatchewan is proclaiming the week of October 20-24 as the inaugural Nuclear Science Week in the province.

This special recognition highlights Saskatchewan's significant progress and strengths in advancing nuclear energy and research in the region, as the province partners with GE-Vernova Hitachi Nuclear Energy to potentially deploy their BWRX-300 small modular reactor (SMR) as Saskatchewan's first SMRs.

"Nuclear energy has a significant role in our province's future electricity grid," Crown Investments Corporation Minister Jeremy Harrison said. "We also have what the world needs for nuclear development right here at home. Saskatchewan has world-class nuclear research facilities and institutions, a resilient workforce and a strong supply chain. We are also proud to be the second largest global producer of uranium. Saskatchewan is and will continue to be a key contributor in advancing nuclear power in Canada and around the globe."

Uranium mining plays a foundational role in nuclear science by providing the raw material that fuels nuclear reactors and supports research in nuclear physics, engineering and medicine. In 2024, uranium production in Saskatchewan reached a record high of 16.7 thousand tonnes, an increase of 28 per cent compared to 2023. Growing demand for Saskatchewan uranium is driving strong mineral exploration spending in the province, which is expected to exceed $400 million in 2025.

Saskatchewan Research Council (SRC) has been designated by the Government of Saskatchewan as the primary organization responsible for microreactor development in the province. SRC has been focused on building expertise and capacity to be a leader in microreactor technology. It is looking at various types of microreactor technologies of varying scale and size and their potential applications for the unique needs of Saskatchewan industries.

"This is an exciting time for nuclear science and development in the province," Harrison said. "Saskatchewan is building its nuclear capacity to strengthen energy security of our province's electricity system to meet current and future growth."

SaskPower has identified two potential sites in the Estevan region to host the SMR facility and expects to make a final site selection in 2026.

The Canadian Nuclear Association's inaugural national CNA-West Conference will take place in Saskatoon October 20-22, 2025, which coincides with the Nuclear Science Week. With more than 500 industry leaders, policy makers and other stakeholders attending from across Canada, this event presents a significant opportunity to showcase Saskatchewan's advantages in nuclear development. The province's research facilities will be spotlighted including SRC, the Sylvia Fedoruk Canadian Centre for Nuclear Innovation and other post-secondary institutions.

On October 25, the Saskatchewan Science Centre is hosting an afternoon of activities designed to help the public explore and better understand nuclear science. The Saskatchewan Geological Survey will be on site with hands-on demonstrations and educational displays, and Science Centre staff will lead their own interactive nuclear-themed activity. There will be a special Nuclear 101 presentation featuring two leading experts, Dr. Arthur Situm, Associate Professor of Industrial Systems Engineering, the University of Regina, and Dr. Steve Livingstone, Specialist, Small Modular Reactor Development, SaskPower. For more details, visit www.sasksciencecentre.com/.

