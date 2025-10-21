Frameology unveils three key product launches this October

Shown above: Classic small staircase in brown, from the Bobby Berk x Frameology gallery wall collection

The Brooklyn-based online photo framing company responds to customer demand with three exciting announcements in one month.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Direct-to-consumer company Frameology has announced three significant product launches this October, all designed to enhance the customer experience through greater affordability, personalization, and ease of use — particularly in the creation of gallery walls and personalized gifts, ahead of this holiday season.1. Frameology and Bobby Berk announce their most affordable gallery walls yetExactly one year after the wildly popular Bobby Berk x Frameology collaboration took the design world by storm, Frameology returns with a brand new collection of ready-to-hang gallery walls — once again designed by renowned interior designer Bobby Berk. Building on the revolutionary success of their first launch, their latest collection features new fresh layouts at a more affordable price point (starting at just $190) while maintaining the effortless installation that made the original collection a big hit. Every layout still includes the simple, yet life-changing hanging templates that went viral for simplifying the hanging process.The six new gallery walls include:• Classic duo• Classic hallway• Classic offset grid• Classic small staircase• Classic medium staircase• Classic large staircaseSay goodbye to the guesswork and hello to a perfectly curated wall in minutes!2. Gallery wall templates for all ready-to-hang galleriesIn a major enhancement driven by strong customer demand, Frameology is now including life-sized hanging templates for all of its ready-to-hang gallery wall offerings. This expansion ensures that the user-friendly, seamless installation experience is available across the entire ready-made gallery portfolio.Frameology founder Ben Koren shares, “Since we launched the templates for our Bobby Berk collaboration, customers have been asking for gallery wall templates for all of our other galleries. We didn’t think everyone would be so excited about it, so it became our top priority to make this happen before the next holiday season.”3. New personalized gift collectionRounding out the October launches, the company also introduced a new collection of customizable products . This line is specifically curated to offer thoughtful and low-cost personalized gifts — including printed pouches and customized puzzles — providing customers with more affordable and customizable gifting options ahead of the holidays.

