Frameology’s 10-Year Success: Tech-Driven, Customer-First, and VC-Free

Frameology’s impact over the last decade shows what happens when you build the best online framing company with intention.

There were moments when we ran leaner than we wanted to, but that constraint forced us to be resourceful and focus on what really matters so we can provide the best quality frames for our customers.” — Ben Koren, Founder

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, July 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- This summer, Frameology proudly celebrates its 10-year anniversary, marking a decade of delivering beautifully crafted custom frames, built with care, intention, and innovation. Founded in 2015 by Ben Koren, Frameology has quietly become the best choice for online framing by combining advanced technology with family-rooted craftsmanship and a relentless focus on customer experience.Frameology’s story is deeply personal. Koren’s drive to provide the easiest way to frame a photo online was born from his frustration with overpriced and underwhelming online options that didn’t meet his standards. Growing up working in his father’s neighborhood frame shop in Manhattan, Koren knew what true quality looked like. Frameology became the next-generation version of that small business legacy: a family-owned company with a modern digital front and an old-school dedication to craft. Instead of showrooms or splashy ads, Frameology invested in building intuitive tools that make online framing both seamless and emotionally resonant. Their proprietary innovations include:• A seamless 3D product configurator for real-time design• A modular gallery wall builder for easy personal storytelling• An augmented reality (AR) tool to preview not just individual frames, but entire gallery walls on your own wallAt the heart of it all is a commitment to quality and value. Frameology offers an exceptional selection of premium materials, hand-crafted frames, and museum-quality prints that ensure every memory is honored with care. From solid hardwood moldings to archival-grade matting and ultra-vivid printing, every element is chosen for durability, elegance, and detail.Every order is proudly framed in the USA at one of Frameology’s facilities across the country. This not only ensures consistency and craftsmanship, but also supports quicker delivery and better quality control without compromising affordability.That promise was reaffirmed just last month. As other companies announced price increases due to tariffs, Frameology did the opposite. In a bold move that underscores its consumer-first values, Frameology announced a price adjustment on its canvas and metal prints, with some products dropping as low as 40%. The price shift, made possible by strategic investments in more efficient domestic manufacturing, allows Frameology to pass meaningful savings directly to customers while continuing to uphold the same high standard of quality and materials. As a result, customers can now access premium frames and prints at even more competitive prices, making Frameology the best value in the online framing space. That same customer-first mindset also reflects in the company’s numbers as Frameology consistently sees conversion rates well above industry benchmarks, and has grown their revenue 10x since 2019 — all without venture capital. Their lean, bootstrapped approach stands in sharp contrast to the venture-backed cycle that defined much of the DTC industry over the past decade.“There were moments when we ran leaner than we wanted to,” Koren reflects. “But that constraint forced us to be resourceful and focus on what really matters so we can provide the best quality frames for our customers.”Today, Frameology stands as a quiet leader in the online framing category, proving that care, craft, and customer focus can outperform hype. It’s a brand that honors its roots, elevates the everyday photo, and offers a smarter, more heartfelt way to frame what matters. This 10-year milestone isn’t just a celebration. It’s a reflection of what’s possible when a company builds with intention and serves as a bold starting point for what’s next in modern online framing.About the Company: Frameology is a New York based direct-to-consumer online photo framing company. The family-owned small business started out as a beloved frame shop in Manhattan from 1986 to 2020. In 2015, Ben Koren took his father’s framing expertise online and launched Frameology. The company’s unique combination of quality, affordability, and sustainability are what has made the company stand the test of time as the #1 website to frame photos online. To learn more, visit Frameology's website here: https://frameology.com/

