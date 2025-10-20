Governor Hochul Restores Service and Announces Further Improvements to Rail Service Between Albany and New York City

Senator Charles Schumer said, “This is welcome news for Hudson Valley and the Capital Region travelers and commuters. I applaud Governor Hochul and Amtrak for working to return more trains to the Empire Service, and at a reasonable cost. This decision is a win-win for commuters and New York’s economy and puts us on track for a more affordable, more connected future.”

Senator Kirsten Gillibrand said, “These critical improvements will enhance rail service for passengers and better connect New Yorkers from Manhattan up to Albany. I have long supported Governor Hochul’s efforts to better connect our state, and I’m thrilled to see these new services come to life. I will continue fighting to improve commutes and to strengthen the rail and public transit systems that connect our communities and serve as the backbone of our economy.”

State Senator Michelle Hinchey said, “The train line is a lifeline for upstate New Yorkers and for the visitors we welcome to our region. We’ve been fighting to increase public transportation in our communities, and the Governor’s announcement today is an exciting start to bolstering access. The state's commitment to restoring Amtrak’s Hudson Line and expanding Metro-North service is a major win for Hudson Valley and Capital Region communities, and a true game-changer for our quality of life and economy.”

State Senator Patricia Fahy said, “This announcement marks a major win for Capital Region commuters and travelers who rely on the Empire Service line. I’m thrilled to see Governor Hochul and Amtrak working together to restore service and expand options between Albany and New York City. Restoring full Empire Service, introducing a new Metro-North connection between Albany and New York City, and establishing the first-ever price cap on Amtrak fares — these improvements will make rail travel more affordable, reliable, and accessible for New Yorkers while strengthening our commitment to sustainable transportation.”

Assemblymember Didi Barrett said, “My constituents in the Hudson Valley depend on reliable, affordable rail service for work and school, for visiting friends and family, and for entertainment and recreation. These improvements to the Empire Service corridor will make travel faster and more convenient between Albany and NYC. I thank Governor Hochul for helping to strengthen this critical transportation link that commuters, visitors and residents rely on everyday.”

Assemblymember Phil Steck said, “I travel the rail line between Albany and New York City often, as do many of my constituents, and we all know how busy these trains can be. Any improvement to service on this route is welcome news because so many Capital Region residents rely on it for work, education, and family connections. While many people assume Amtrak is solely a federal operation, this line is financially supported by New York State, which makes these service and fare improvements an important investment in our own state’s infrastructure and economy.”

Assemblymember Scott Bendett said, "The expected increases in train service are welcome news for the entire Capital Region, but especially for my constituents in Albany and Rensselaer Counties. The Albany-Rensselaer Rail Station is a major transportation hub that facilitates efficient, affordable travel to destinations that would otherwise be unreachable for many residents. I commend the administration's work on this issue, and I look forward to seeing more improvements in the future."

Assemblymember Sarahana Shrestha said, "There's no such thing as a truly livable New York without affordable, reliable, and fast mass transit from one end of the state to the other. With this goal in mind, and as someone who represents Ulster County's free public buses as well as the Rhinecliff Amtrak station so many of my constituents depend on, it's with great pleasure that I welcome these positive developments in train access for New Yorkers."

Assemblymember Gabriella Romero said, “Reliable, affordable rail service between Albany and New York City is essential to our region’s economy and quality of life. After the joint letter sent earlier this year by the Capital District coalition to Amtrak, I’m glad to see this change being made. These improvements will make it easier for working families, students, and small business owners to travel, connect, and thrive. I’m especially encouraged by the new price cap, which makes this vital service more accessible, and by the upcoming Metro-North expansion, which will strengthen the ties between our Capital Region and downstate communities. I thank Governor Hochul for prioritizing riders and investing in a more connected New York.”

Albany County Executive Daniel P. McCoy said, “Amtrak service between Albany and New York City is critical to our economy, and specifically to the success of businesses throughout the Capital Region and beyond. I thank Governor Hochul for working with Amtrak on restoration of one round trip on the schedule. We understand the need for improvements to rail service but that must be balanced with what the impact of cancellations of trips means to our upstate economy.”