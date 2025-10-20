HIP Video Promo Presents: Negro De La Raza premieres new music video ‘Para Mi Gente’ on The Hype Magazine

Negros De La Raza release a banger of a debut single with fiery anthem "Para Mi Gente"

CA, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- When Negros De La Raza came together, it wasn’t just a collaboration — it was a cultural declaration. The new project from Sen Dog (Cypress Hill) and Kemo The Blaxican (ex-Delinquent Habits) turns lived experience into movement, grounding Latin hip-hop in its roots while driving it forward. Translating to “Blacks of the Race,” the name honors their Afro-Latino and Afro-Mexican heritage, channeling pride, resilience, and identity into every verse. “It’s about owning who we are and sparking conversation around pride, unity, life, and strength,” the duo explains.

Both artists helped define bilingual hip-hop long before it was widely recognized. Now, as Negros De La Raza, they’re reclaiming that foundation — not to revisit the past, but to reinvent it. Their chemistry feels sharpened by time, yet the sound is two creators still hungry to make something real. Their debut album, La Pura Neta (El Borracho y El Marijuano), arrives later this year, promising ten tracks that balance grit, struggle, and truth. It’s a body of work shaped by perspective and grounded in authenticity — proof that real artistry only grows stronger with time.

Their debut single, “Para Mi Gente,” carries that conviction with raw force. Produced by Chazz (Fiyastarta) Padilla, the track merges classic West Coast grit with cinematic Latin detail — an anthem for the people who keep pushing through. “This one’s for the people in the struggle,” Kemo says. “For everyone still standing tall.”

The Jorge Newman–directed video, executive produced by Mr. Tiger, expands that message visually, unfolding like a love letter to Los Angeles — its neighborhoods, its history, its endurance. Shot across the city, it celebrates Chicano & Latino identity through street-level storytelling of humble beginnings and vivid imagery of cultural richness, and community. “We wanted to honor where we come from while showing how our culture still stands strong,” is a reflection of the entire group. “This isn’t nostalgia — it’s evolution.” Follow @NegrosDeLaRaza across platforms as Sen Dog and Kemo The Blaxican build the next chapter of Latin hip-hop — united in culture, purpose, and voice.

