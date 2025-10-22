HIP Video Promo Presents: Nya premieres new music video ‘My Tears Grew Roses’ on EARMILK.com

Nya Turns Pain into Purpose on Stunning New Ballad "My Tears Grew Roses"

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The last time the world saw Nya, she was transforming from an angel scorned into the luminous soul she was always meant to be—completing a triumphant pilgrimage from descent to ascension, from girlhood to womanhood. But beneath those angel wings stands a real performer: a mesmerizing force of pure starpower, driven by a tenacious hunger to tell deeply personal stories with unflinching honesty and fierce emotion. Over the past year, the songstress—splitting her time between LA and Uruguay—has kept her head down and her vision sharp, honing her irresistible stage presence, crafting and recording her debut full-length album, and reconnecting with her roots in acting.

Already making waves across multiple projects, she’s carving out a reputation as a formidable talent with remarkable range and discipline, well on her way to becoming a celebrated actress. Still, music remains her first love, the pulse of her creative identity, and she’s set on making 2026 her biggest year yet. Every artist has a moment that defines them—a line in the sand between who they were and who they’re becoming. For Nya, that moment is here. From this point forward, she’s rising higher than ever before—turning pain into purpose, honesty into art, and dreams into reality.

“My Tears Grew Roses” is a sweeping, epic ballad rising from the foundations of Nya’s upcoming record—a blossoming collection of poetic, poignant, and powerful works rooted in the belief that “Beauty Comes From Pain.” It’s her most compelling display of vocal prowess yet. She sings from the depths of her soul, holding each word close to her heart before sending it floating into the heavens. With devastating precision, she untangles her innermost sensitivities, her vivid, delicate imagery sinking into every crevice of the song. Each element—the gentle piano melody, the shuffling snares, the cinematic strings—steps back just enough to let Nya take the reins, her every note simmering with the fire of self-liberation. It’s a testament to everything she stands for, everything she’s overcome—the manifesto of an artist standing tall, trusting the strength of wings to lift her into the clouds and beyond.

Embarking on a first tour is a major milestone in an artist’s career—but it’s not for everybody. For many, touring takes a mental, physical, and emotional toll that’s hard to recover from, let alone enjoy. While joining Lindsey Sterling on tour across the US and Europe last fall, Nya was pushed to her limits, forced to confront the grueling realities of life on the road. Yet, she found the strength to keep going—for the thrill of the stage, the heat of the spotlight, and the electricity of the crowd. The “My Tears Grew Roses” music video provides an intimate glimpse into that journey, like flipping through the pages of her digital scrapbook. Each clip—on stage and behind-the-scenes—paints a vivid, nostalgic portrait of her whirlwind adventure—commemorating this pivotal step in her evolution. With a twinkle in her eye and her heart on her sleeve, it’s clear that Nya is not the same performer who released her first single close to a decade ago. There’s a new kind of fire in her now—a quiet power forged by experience and self-belief. Once a dreamer reaching toward the light, Nya now stands fully in it—blooming beautifully as her next chapter begins.

