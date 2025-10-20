Berlin Barracks/ LSA and DLS

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 25A3007251

TROOPER: Lambert

STATION: VSP-Berlin

CONTACT#:802-229-9191

DATE/TIME: 10/15/2025 at 1157 hours

LOCATION: Plainfield, VT

VIOLATION: Leaving the Scene of an Accident; Driving with a Criminally Suspended License

ACCUSED: Lauren Santamore

AGE: 35

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Plainfield, VT

VICTIM: Vermont State Housing Authority

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time, the Vermont State Police was notified of a crash that occurred the previous week at the entrance to the Hollister Hill Apartments in Plainfield. Someone had backed a vehicle into a metal fence, causing significant damage, and failed to report the crash. Investigation indicated Lauren Santamore of Plainfield backed a truck into the fence and left the area without reporting it. Santamore was also operating with a criminally suspended license. She was issued a citation to appear in the Washington County Superior Court, Criminal Division on November 6th, 2025 at 0830 hours.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE AND TIME: 11/06/2025 at 0830 hours

COURT: Washington County Superior Court, Criminal Division

LODGED LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: No

Trooper David Lambert

Vermont State Police

Berlin Barracks

(802)229-9191