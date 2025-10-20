Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,249 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 429,103 in the last 365 days.

Berlin Barracks/ LSA and DLS

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

             

CASE#: 25A3007251

TROOPER: Lambert

STATION: VSP-Berlin                    

CONTACT#:802-229-9191

 

DATE/TIME: 10/15/2025 at 1157 hours

LOCATION: Plainfield, VT

VIOLATION: Leaving the Scene of an Accident; Driving with a Criminally Suspended License

 

ACCUSED: Lauren Santamore         

AGE: 35

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Plainfield, VT

 

VICTIM: Vermont State Housing Authority 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time, the Vermont State Police was notified of a crash that occurred the previous week at the entrance to the Hollister Hill Apartments in Plainfield. Someone had backed a vehicle into a metal fence, causing significant damage, and failed to report the crash. Investigation indicated Lauren Santamore of Plainfield backed a truck into the fence and left the area without reporting it. Santamore was also operating with a criminally suspended license. She was issued a citation to appear in the Washington County Superior Court, Criminal Division on November 6th, 2025 at 0830 hours.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE AND TIME: 11/06/2025 at 0830 hours

COURT: Washington County Superior Court, Criminal Division

LODGED LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: No

 

 

Trooper David Lambert

Vermont State Police

Berlin Barracks

(802)229-9191

 

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Berlin Barracks/ LSA and DLS

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.

We use cookies to enhance your experience. Learn more