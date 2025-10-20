Berlin Barracks/ LSA and DLS
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 25A3007251
TROOPER: Lambert
STATION: VSP-Berlin
CONTACT#:802-229-9191
DATE/TIME: 10/15/2025 at 1157 hours
LOCATION: Plainfield, VT
VIOLATION: Leaving the Scene of an Accident; Driving with a Criminally Suspended License
ACCUSED: Lauren Santamore
AGE: 35
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Plainfield, VT
VICTIM: Vermont State Housing Authority
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time, the Vermont State Police was notified of a crash that occurred the previous week at the entrance to the Hollister Hill Apartments in Plainfield. Someone had backed a vehicle into a metal fence, causing significant damage, and failed to report the crash. Investigation indicated Lauren Santamore of Plainfield backed a truck into the fence and left the area without reporting it. Santamore was also operating with a criminally suspended license. She was issued a citation to appear in the Washington County Superior Court, Criminal Division on November 6th, 2025 at 0830 hours.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE AND TIME: 11/06/2025 at 0830 hours
COURT: Washington County Superior Court, Criminal Division
LODGED LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: No
Trooper David Lambert
Vermont State Police
Berlin Barracks
(802)229-9191
