Governor Newsom supports workers as Trump’s shutdown hurts the economy

Support for Californians

Today’s announcement is part of the Governor’s strategy to make state government work better for Californians, and a key update in EDDNext, an effort to modernize the Employment Development Department (EDD)’s myEDD online benefit portal.

“Our new Wage Tool is another example of how we’re prioritizing customer-centered improvements. Reporting wages accurately helps Californians get paid faster and minimizes follow-up work from our staff so they can spend more time helping customers where it matters most,” said California EDD Director Nancy Farias.

The unemployment program can be complex. It requires that individuals receiving benefits certify, or answer basic questions every two weeks to tell the EDD that they are still unemployed and remain eligible to continue receiving benefit payments. These questions include letting EDD know if the person receiving benefits was working or earning any wages while receiving payments, which could impact the amount of their benefit payment. Wages must be reported to the EDD the week they are earned, even if they haven’t been paid yet.

Listening to unemployment customers, EDD learned that the wage reporting requirements can be confusing given the vast variety of earnings individuals may have to report, the differences between when wages are earned and when they’re paid and between gross wages (earned before any deductions) and net wages.

Today’s update adds a Weekly Wage Reporting Tool to assist unemployment recipients in accurately reporting any earnings they may receive while collecting benefits. The tool combines implementing a wage calculator along with helpful instructions to carefully explain the types of income to report.

This new wage reporting tool will be followed by more online enhancements to the bi-weekly certification questions in 2026. At that time, EDD will be updating myEDD, making those questions all easier to understand and simpler to complete accurately. EDD is continuing to modernize and transform the customer and employee experience. For a full list of EDD Modernizations, please visit EDD.ca.gov

Trump’s leadership failures

As President Trump’s shutdown continues on its 20th day, information about the nation’s employment numbers remains unavailable. Last week, the California Department of Labor and Workforce Development was unable to release monthly job numbers for the state as a result of the delayed federal numbers — demonstrating yet another way that the Trump administration’s chaotic economic policies are failing the nation, and putting American families at risk.

California’s monthly labor market information is produced in partnership with the U.S. Department of Labor’s Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS). Because many federal statistical activities have been suspended during the shutdown, including key surveys that help inform monthly estimates, states are not able to perform their own assessments and publish this month’s employment reports. The data is used by policymakers, business owners, and researchers who are now operating in the dark when it comes to information about how the market is doing.

Trump’s Big Beautiful Betrayal

The Trump Administration’s failure to produce labor and employment data is only one example of how the administration has betrayed American families and businesses.

Here’s four additional ways that the federal government has betrayed Americans.

1. Massive job losses. Aside from the thousands of federal workers who are out of work or unpaid, Trump’s policies have created a sharp decrease in hiring for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic.

2. Higher cost of living. As Trump continues to claim that inflation is over, the costs of goods are increasing exponentially. A recent poll found that a majority of Americans report their monthly costs have risen by up to $749 during the Trump administration. This will only get worse, due to Trump’s failed tariff policies, which mirror those that caused the Great Depression.

3. Less chance of purchasing a home. Under the Trump administration, the U.S. Housing market has reached its most unaffordable level in history. Despite this, the Trump Administration is attempting to block funding for homelessness programs and take away needed resources that families depend on. All of this, while the President creates tax cuts for his wealthy friends and donors.

4. More expensive health care and lost coverage. Throughout the US, health care consumers will see increases to their health insurance coverage. Californians enrolled in the state’s health care marketplace, Covered California, will see their monthly health insurance bills nearly double beginning in January — and in some cases more than triple.

Despite this, California pushes on to help its residents access benefits and much-needed support.