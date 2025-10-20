Trump shutdown could soon halt food support for millions in California; CalFresh cards face possibility of no new funds in November

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today announced that President Trump’s federal government shutdown will likely delay food benefits for millions of Californians who rely on CalFresh cards to feed themselves and their families. If President Trump and Congress do not reopen the federal government by October 23, or take action to fund benefits, CalFresh benefits will likely be delayed in November.

This afternoon, the California Department of Social Services began notifying all counties across the Golden State to prepare for this impact. These crucial food benefits are primarily 100 percent federally funded and support roughly 5.5 million Californians — who will begin to be notified as early as this week about the potential benefit delay. In addition to the federally funded CalFresh benefits, some state funded food benefits will also be impacted.

This disastrous and harmful impact comes as the MAGA majority in Congress have allowed Trump’s shutdown to continue for one month.