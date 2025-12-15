Mike Tannenbaum Taps CYPFER for His Personal Digital Brand Preservation and Protection

As Cybersecurity Becomes a Boardroom Priority in Pro Sports, Mike Tannenbaum Aligns With CYPFER to Fortify Digital Resilience

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, December 15, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CYPFER, a global leader in cyber crisis response and digital brand protection, has been tapped by Mike Tannenbaum—former General Manager of the New York Jets and current ESPN commentator—to safeguard his digital presence and protect his expanding portfolio of media and business engagements.

With the convergence of media, technology, and professional sports, cybersecurity has moved from a backstage concern to a boardroom priority. Tannenbaum's decision reflects the increasing recognition that personal brands, especially those tied to public figures in high-stakes sectors like sports, are prime targets for cyber threats.

“In today’s environment, your name, your image, and your digital footprint are your most valuable assets,” said Daniel Tobok, CEO of CYPFER. “We are proud to be the firm trusted by Mike to preserve, protect, and future-proof his digital identity.”

CYPFER will provide Tannenbaum with its full suite of executive protection services, including dark web surveillance, breach response protocols, data privacy risk assessments, and strategic brand defense. These solutions are designed to mitigate risks and ensure continuity across online platforms and global media ecosystems.

Tannenbaum joins a growing number of high-profile leaders who are engaging CYPFER to enhance their cybersecurity posture in response to increasing levels of impersonation, identity theft, and digital disruption. CYPFER continues to solidify its standing as the trusted firm for public figures, executives, and institutions navigating an unpredictable cyber landscape.

