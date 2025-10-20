Letitia Berbaum Leads Women in Wealth Management Industry Panel at Portfolio Summits Washington RIA Summit

Blue Sands Wealth Letitia Berbaum, Founder of Blue Sands Wealth

Founder and Wealth Advisor at Blue Sands Wealth, Letitia Berbaum, is a fierce women’s advocate, dedicated to elevating women in business.

IRVINE, CA, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Founder and Wealth Advisor at Blue Sands Wealth , Letitia Berbaum, curated a conversation with impact on stage alongside esteemed panelists Claudia Porter, wealth advisor with RFG Advisory and Julie Penwell, Assistant Vice President at Wealthspire Advisors. Designed to educate, uplift and spark creative strategies, the Women in Wealth Management Industry Panel was centered on the latest data that shows women control more than a third of total U.S. household financial assets and stand to inherit more from the generational wealth transfer. Yet, despite this reality, women have often been overlooked by the financial services industry. “My goal as the moderator was to drive our conversation with intention so we could empower women investors and their assets,” shared Letitia Berbaum. The hour-long panel discussion focused on topics including how mentorship plays a role in organic growth, tangible ways advisors can support female clients and up and coming female advisors, as well as what the best practices are for differentiation in the wealth management industry.The annual conference hosted by Portfolio Summits also included valuable insights on the latest advancements in technology, how to retain top talent, innovative leadership strategies and succession planning. From portfolio technology to the global market outlook, the Washington RIA Summit provided timely insights. “At every stage of business, I believe investing in your skill set is crucial to staying at the top of your game. It was a privilege to be able to take the stage at the summit alongside my distinguished peers,” shared Letitia Berbaum.About Blue Sands Wealth:Entrepreneur Letitia “Tish” Berbaum founded Blue Sands Wealth to serve clients who are seeking long-term, progressive wealth management guidance. With a commitment to trust and transparency, Blue Sands Wealth focuses on offering a value-first approach, providing custom-tailored solutions, and building authentic relationships. By actively listening to each client’s needs, the firm creates strategies that align with their unique financial goals. Confidence and empathy drive the firm’s mission, helping clients manage and grow their wealth with intention. Blue Sands Wealth is located at 100 Spectrum Center Drive, Suite 900, Irvine, CA 92816, with office visits by appointment only.Disclosures:Advisory services offered by Investment Advisory Representatives of RFG Advisory, LLC ("RFG Advisory" or "RFG"), a registered investment advisor. Blue Sands Wealth and RFG Advisory are unaffiliated entities.

