ROME Technologies Expands Digital Marketing Capabilities Through Green Line Automotive Partnership

Independent Body Shops Gain Access to Proven Digital Marketing Tools to Get Found Online and Win More Local Work

ROME and Green Line help auto body repair shops boost online visibility, rank higher with paid ads, and attract more local customers.

We’re giving body shops the tools to compete online, grow their business, and capture more repair opportunities.” — James Rome, President, ROME Technologies

PASADENA, MD, MD, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ROME Technologies, a leading provider of software management solutions for collision centers and auto body repair shops has announced the launch of new digital marketing services through a strategic partnership with Green Line Automotive, a digital advertising agency specializing in the automotive industry. This collaboration will give collision repair shops access to full-funnel marketing programs designed to help them get found online, attract more repair work, and grow profitability.Through this partnership, collision centers can now strengthen their local search visibility, reach in-market drivers, and increase repair orders using data-driven campaigns tailored for the collision repair industry. From higher rankings on Google to smarter paid media strategies, ROME Technologies and Green Line Automotive are combining industry expertise and marketing innovation to help shops compete and win in a digital-first market.“Providing shops with search marketing and digital advertising support gives them more opportunities to succeed in today’s competitive market,” said James Rome, President of ROME Technologies. “We’re excited to partner with Green Line Automotive to help body shops generate more repair orders and create smarter ads that drive real results.”Brent Rogers, Partner at Green Line Automotive, added: “Our agency has always focused on helping automotive businesses grow through performance-based digital strategies. Partnering with ROME Technologies allows us to bring that expertise directly to collision centers using the ROME Collision Management System —one of the most trusted platforms in the industry.”The new marketing services are available immediately through ROME Technologies, with flexible packages built to fit shops of any size. Campaigns are managed directly by Green Line Automotive, allowing repairers to benefit from expert-level advertising without the overhead of managing it themselves.For more information, visit www.rometech.com/digital-marketing ###About ROME TechnologiesROME Technologies, based in Maryland, USA, has served the collision repair industry for over 35 years. With U.S.-based development, training, and support, ROME delivers software, mobile apps, and integrated payment solutions that help body shops streamline operations, improve efficiency, and increase profitability. ROME Technologies is part of Convenient Brands, a portfolio of leading automotive software and payment companies including Mainstreet™, GMS Dealerships, ImEX Systems Inc., and Web-Est. Learn more at www.rometech.com | 800-373-7663About Green Line AutomotiveGreen Line Automotive is a digital advertising agency created specifically for the automotive aftermarket. With advanced strategies including SEO, Paid Search, Display, Social Media, and First-Party Data integrations, Green Line helps businesses grow through performance-based marketing. Learn more at gldauto.com.For media inquiries or more information, contact: info@greenline.nyc | 833-GLD-CARSMedia Contact:Jessica CastellanoVice President, MarComConvenient Brands | ROME Technologiesjessica.castellano@convenient-brands.com(800) 373-ROME

