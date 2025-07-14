Mainstreet Computers Expands Services to Include SEO and SEM Through Partnership with Green Line Automotive

Mainstreet Computers and Green Line Automotive announce a strategic partnership to deliver powerful digital marketing solutions tailored for the glass industry.

New partnership brings powerful digital marketing services to glass shops, helping them grow online visibility, book more jobs, and boost revenue.

Adding SEO and SEM is about providing more value to customers who want to grow online. We’re excited to work with Green Line to help glass shops boost visibility and bring in more business.” — Matthew San Felippo, National Sales Manager

LIVONIA, MI, UNITED STATES, July 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mainstreet Computers , a leading provider of software and solutions for the auto and flat glass industry, is excited to announce the launch of new digital marketing services , including Search Engine Optimization (SEO) and Search Engine Marketing (SEM), in collaboration with Green Line Automotive , a premier digital advertising agency specializing in the automotive sector.This strategic partnership empowers Mainstreet customers to increase their online visibility, drive more appointments, and boost revenue through targeted digital campaigns. Whether it’s ranking higher on Google or capturing in-market consumers through paid social media ads, Mainstreet and Green Line are delivering proven, data-driven marketing results tailored for the glass industry.“Adding SEO and SEM to our offering is about providing more value to our customers who want to grow,” said Matthew San Felippo, National Sales Manager of Mainstreet Computers. “We’re excited to work with Green Line to help glass shops maximize their visibility and bring in more business.”Brent Rogers, Partner at Green Line Automotive, added: “We specialize in helping automotive businesses, including dealerships and local auto glass companies, dominate their local markets through advanced digital strategies. Partnering with Mainstreet allows us to deliver our expertise directly to businesses already using industry-leading point-of-sale software.”These services are now available through Mainstreet™, with scalable packages for shops of all sizes. Campaigns are launched and managed by Green Line’s expert team, allowing Mainstreet clients to run always-on digital advertising without the hassle of doing it themselves. With this new offering, Mainstreet Computers continues to expand its value to the glass industry by integrating modern marketing solutions into its suite of trusted technologies. This partnership marks a step forward in helping independent shops compete and grow in a digital-first marketplace. Businesses interested in boosting their online presence can learn more at mainstreetcomputers.com/digital-marketing.html or sales@mainstreetcomputers.com.About Mainstreet Computers:Mainstreet™ has been a trusted technology provider for the auto and flat glass industry since 1982. Offering end-to-end solutions like Glas-Avenue™ point-of-sale software, integrated payment processing, call center support, and web services, Mainstreet continues to lead with innovation and customer-first service. Learn more: https://mainstreetcomputers.com or contact 734-699-0025. For media inquiries or more information contact: jessica.castellano@convenient-brands.comAbout Green Line Automotive:Green Line Automotive is a digital advertising agency created specifically for the automotive aftermarket. With advanced strategies including SEO, SEM, Display, Social Media, and First-Party Data integrations, Green Line helps businesses grow through performance-based marketing. Learn more at gldauto.com.For media inquiries or more information, contact: info@greenline.nyc | 833-GLD-CARS

