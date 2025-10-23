Submit Release
Dill Dinkers Newport to host Pickleball Tournament benefitting Eagles Autism Foundation on November 1

Philadelphia Eagles Autism Foundation Tournament at Dill Dinkers Newport, DE

Pickleball tournament and community fundraiser to support the Eagles Autism Challenge, raising funds for innovative autism research and care programs.

NEWPORT, DE, UNITED STATES, October 23, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dill Dinkers Pickleball is excited to host a first-of-its-kind pickleball tournament and community event benefitting the Eagles Autism Foundation. The fundraiser takes place on Saturday, November 1, from 10 AM to 7 PM at Dill Dinkers Newport, located at 500 Water Street, Newport, Delaware.

With the Philadelphia Eagles on their bye week, pickleball fans and Eagles faithful alike are invited to “Pickleball with a Purpose”, a day of friendly competition, fundraising, and community spirit aimed at advancing autism research and care.

Event highlights include:
• Silent auctions featuring exclusive Eagles gear and memorabilia
• Organized brackets for fair, exciting matchups
• Food, drinks, and plenty of Eagles fan energy

Those wishing to donate directly to the cause can give through the official fundraiser page!

Players and supporters can also register or get involved through the official tournament page!

“Dill Dinkers Newport is proud to be supporting the Eagles Autism Foundation, bringing the community together on the courts for a great cause, helping raise funds and awareness for autism research and support programs”, said Jim Cassady, Owner, Dill Dinkers Newport DE.

Event Details
What: Dill Dinkers Newport Pickleball Tournament benefitting the Eagles Autism Foundation
When: Saturday, November 1, 2025 – 10:00 AM to 7 PM
Where: Dill Dinkers Pickleball, 500 Water Street, Newport, DE 19803
Benefiting: Eagles Autism Foundation (in support of the Eagles Autism Challenge)

Donate: https://donate.eaglesautismfoundation.org/donations/new?fundraising_effort=pickle-with-a-purpose

Register or Get Involved: https://pickleballtournaments.com/tournaments/E6BCA33E-73F4-4489-99B1-822EC5A62F09/get-involved

About Dill Dinkers Pickleball
Dill Dinkers is Delaware’s premier indoor pickleball destination, offering leagues, lessons, and open play year-round in a climate-controlled environment. With a focus on fun, fitness, and community, Dill Dinkers Newport proudly supports local causes that make a difference. Learn more about Dill Dinkers Pickleball.

About the Eagles Autism Foundation
The Eagles Autism Foundation is dedicated to raising funds for innovative autism research and programs. By providing the necessary resources to doctors and scientists at leading institutions, we will be able to assist those currently affected by autism, as well as future generations. The Foundation aims to inspire and engage the community, so together, we can provide much-needed support to make a lasting impact in the field of autism. Please visit https://www.philadelphiaeagles.com/eaglesautismfoundation/.

Media Contact
Matt Doyle
Advertising Is Simple
+1 302-407-0430
info@advertisingissimple.com

Jim Cassady
Dill Dinkers Pickleball Newport, DE
+1 267-802-0634
Club1025@dilldinkers.com
