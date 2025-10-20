Johnny Pickles to Attempt Record-Breaking Pickleball Marathon to Feed Delaware Families
USA Pickleball Ambassador partners with Dill Dinkers Newport, Food Bank of Delaware, and Harvey Hanna & Associates for 24-Hour Fundraiser
Beginning Saturday, November 8 at 12:00 PM, Johnny will attempt to play 20–24+ hours of continuous singles matches to help provide turkeys for families in need across the state this holiday season.
Every dollar goes directly to the Food Bank of Delaware, with giving levels making an immediate impact:
$14 = 1 turkey
$28 = 2 turkeys
$70 = 5 turkeys
$140 = 10 turkeys
Spectators, local media, and pickleball enthusiasts are invited to cheer Johnny on throughout the marathon.
Event Kickoff & Media Access
A kickoff ceremony will take place at 12:00 p.m. on Saturday, November 8, featuring remarks from the Food Bank of Delaware, local officials, and Dill Dinkers owner Jim Cassady.
Media and photographers are encouraged to attend throughout the day and during the overnight “Midnight Rally,” where college groups will help keep the energy going.
Video updates, interviews, and donation progress will be posted in real time on social media at: @DillDinkersNewport (Facebook, Instagram, TikTok).
Quotes
“We’re thrilled to host an event that brings together our community for such an important cause,” said Jim Cassady, owner of Dill Dinkers Newport. “Johnny’s incredible commitment to this challenge represents the heart of Delaware’s spirit—determined, generous, and united in helping others.”
Event Details
What: Pickleball Marathon for Hunger – World Record Setting
Who: Featuring Johnny Pickles
When: Saturday, November 8, 2025 – starting 12:00 p.m. (continuous for 20–24 hours)
Where: Dill Dinkers Newport, 500 Water Street, Newport, DE
Beneficiary: The Food Bank of Delaware
Livestream: via Dill Dinkers Newport social media pages
Donate to the Food Bank of Delaware!
Sign up to play with Johnny and keep the rally going!
About Dill Dinkers Pickleball
Dill Dinkers is Delaware’s premier indoor pickleball destination, offering leagues, lessons, and open play year-round in a climate-controlled environment. Learn more about Dill Dinkers Pickleball.
About Johnny Pickles
Johnny Pickles is a USA Pickleball Ambassador, instructor, and Delaware favorite known for combining his love of the game with his passion for giving back. Follow him on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/johnnypickles1
About the Food Bank of Delaware
The Food Bank of Delaware provides nutritious food to Delawareans in need and partners with organizations statewide to end hunger through advocacy, education, and community engagement. Learn more at https://www.fbd.org
About Harvey Hanna & Associates
Harvey Hanna & Associates is a Delaware-based commercial real estate development firm committed to building strong communities through sustainable projects and philanthropic support. Visit https://www.harveyhanna.com for more information.
Media Contact
Matt Doyle
Advertising Is Simple
+1 302-407-0430
info@advertisingissimple.com
Jim Cassady
Dill Dinkers Pickleball Newport, DE
+1 267-802-0634
Club1025@dilldinkers.com
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Instagram
Facebook
YouTube
TikTok
Other
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.