Johnny Pickles to Attempt Record-Breaking Pickleball Marathon to Feed Delaware Families

Johnny Pickles Record Breaking Pickleball Marathon at Dill Dinkers Pickleball Newport, DE

USA Pickleball Ambassador partners with Dill Dinkers Newport, Food Bank of Delaware, and Harvey Hanna & Associates for 24-Hour Fundraiser

We’re thrilled to host an event that brings together our community for such an important cause” — said Jim Cassady, owner of Dill Dinkers Newport

NEWPORT, DE, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Local USA Pickleball Ambassador and community favorite Johnny Pickles is taking on his biggest challenge yet, a record-breaking pickleball marathon at Dill Dinkers Pickleball in Newport, Delaware, to raise funds for the Food Bank of Delaware’s annual Holiday Turkey Drive.Beginning Saturday, November 8 at 12:00 PM, Johnny will attempt to play 20–24+ hours of continuous singles matches to help provide turkeys for families in need across the state this holiday season.Every dollar goes directly to the Food Bank of Delaware, with giving levels making an immediate impact:$14 = 1 turkey$28 = 2 turkeys$70 = 5 turkeys$140 = 10 turkeysSpectators, local media, and pickleball enthusiasts are invited to cheer Johnny on throughout the marathon.Event Kickoff & Media AccessA kickoff ceremony will take place at 12:00 p.m. on Saturday, November 8, featuring remarks from the Food Bank of Delaware, local officials, and Dill Dinkers owner Jim Cassady.Media and photographers are encouraged to attend throughout the day and during the overnight “Midnight Rally,” where college groups will help keep the energy going.Video updates, interviews, and donation progress will be posted in real time on social media at: @DillDinkersNewport (Facebook, Instagram, TikTok).Quotes“We’re thrilled to host an event that brings together our community for such an important cause,” said Jim Cassady, owner of Dill Dinkers Newport. “Johnny’s incredible commitment to this challenge represents the heart of Delaware’s spirit—determined, generous, and united in helping others.”Event DetailsWhat: Pickleball Marathon for Hunger – World Record SettingWho: Featuring Johnny PicklesWhen: Saturday, November 8, 2025 – starting 12:00 p.m. (continuous for 20–24 hours)Where: Dill Dinkers Newport, 500 Water Street, Newport, DEBeneficiary: The Food Bank of DelawareLivestream: via Dill Dinkers Newport social media pages Sign up to play with Johnny and keep the rally going!About Dill Dinkers PickleballDill Dinkers is Delaware’s premier indoor pickleball destination, offering leagues, lessons, and open play year-round in a climate-controlled environment. Learn more about Dill Dinkers Pickleball About Johnny PicklesJohnny Pickles is a USA Pickleball Ambassador, instructor, and Delaware favorite known for combining his love of the game with his passion for giving back. Follow him on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/johnnypickles1 About the Food Bank of DelawareThe Food Bank of Delaware provides nutritious food to Delawareans in need and partners with organizations statewide to end hunger through advocacy, education, and community engagement. Learn more at https://www.fbd.org About Harvey Hanna & AssociatesHarvey Hanna & Associates is a Delaware-based commercial real estate development firm committed to building strong communities through sustainable projects and philanthropic support. Visit https://www.harveyhanna.com for more information.Media ContactMatt DoyleAdvertising Is Simple+1 302-407-0430info@advertisingissimple.com

