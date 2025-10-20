The Rick Mantei Charitable Fund Honors WWII Veteran Bruce Cook on His 100th Birthday

Rick and Lisa Mantei hosted a heartfelt celebration honoring Bruce Cook on his 100th birthday, marking a century of life, courage, and dedication.

Bruce Cook represents the very best of our nation’s history. It’s a privilege to celebrate his 100th birthday and thank him for his service. ” — Rick Mantei

COLUMBIA, SC, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- This past weekend, The Rick Mantei Charitable Fund proudly celebrated the 100th birthday of Bruce Cook, a B-17 Flying Fortress turret gunner and World War II veteran whose life and legacy continue to inspire.Bruce, a member of the Greatest Generation, bravely served his country as part of the U.S. Army Air Forces during World War II. Earlier this year, he joined the Fund at its Fly For Foundations event at Eagle Aviation , where he connected with fellow aviation enthusiasts and veterans who share his passion for flight and service.To mark his milestone birthday, Rick and Lisa Mantei hosted a heartfelt celebration honoring Bruce’s century of life, courage, and dedication. Surrounded by friends, family, and members of the veteran community, Bruce reflected on his time in service and shared stories that embody the spirit of perseverance and patriotism.“Bruce Cook represents the very best of our nation’s history,” said Rick Mantei, founder of The Mantei Charitable Fund. “It’s a privilege to celebrate his 100th birthday and thank him for his service. His story reminds us why it’s so important to preserve and honor the legacy of our veterans.”The Rick Mantei Charitable Fund continues its mission to preserve aviation history, honor veterans like Bruce Cook, and strengthen communities through service and philanthropy.About The Rick Mantei Charitable FundThe Rick Mantei Charitable Fund organizes aviation-themed fundraising events that benefit nonprofits across the Southeast. Through initiatives like Fly For Foundations, the Fund combines a passion for aviation history with a commitment to honoring veterans and giving back to the community.Learn more at https://manteicharitablefund.com/

