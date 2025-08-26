New Ad-Free Highly Anticipated Social Media Mobile App Kornerz is Now Live

Main Logo Kornerz stands for meaningful conversations.

Non-Confrontational Mobile App Designed for People to Have Pure and Meaningful Conversations, Brings Back Why Social Media Began

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, August 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- A new dynamic social media platform called Kornerz has been born and it is designed to define the real origins and goodness of social media and why the movement began in the first place. Kornerz is about bringing people together to engage in discussions in a very comfortable, non-aggressive, lounge-setting atmosphere that involves happiness and positivity. This easy-going coffee-shop type platform is not only engaging, but warm and trusting, unlike other social media apps where the ugliness of provoking words and argument, often turn people off and can be quite dangerous and harmful, leading to confrontation and sadly bullying.The uniqueness of Kornerz is that the platform has no endless algorithmic feed, no ads, no vanity metrics. This subscription mobile app is about members to social network, ensuring the safety and well-being of the community , hyper focusing the value proposition on its members, and at the same time, keeping any harmful behavior out.“Kornerz is all about encouraging people to take part in conversations and discussions involving depth and context, versus some other superficial, noisy and viral feeds that attracts unwanted trolling where the goodness of the human element is forgotten,” said Kornerz Founder and CEO Khalil Jezini. “We are about bringing people together, having conversations that have meaning where people can feel good again and achieving that social media experience.”The focus of Kornerz is on live, human interaction nine-people per room forums which consists of multiple platforms all designed for meaningful, face-to-face conversation at the mobile app includes:• Nooks, which are spontaneous 9 people per room video chats.• Loops / Sparks, these are threaded discussions, including quick prompts• Replays, clips from past chats, plus new video contentMr. Jezini also refers to Kornerz’s higher content quality where it’s host-led discussions to keep topics on track, there is no viral clickbait or algorithm pushing irrelevant content. The app is moderated where the intention is to prevent trolling and low-effort posts.“Kornerz is also about being transparent and being a community-governed platform where there are no secret algorithms deciding on what people see,” said Mr. Jezini. “Every "Korner" is a purpose-driven community, a world of thinkers. We have quarterly town halls and the user votes on updates. There is data privacy and ad-free design to protect users’ attention and trust.”Khalil Jezini bases Kornerz foundation on the notion of mental health, where the app has that friendly non-confrontational design. There are no public likes or follower counts, which leads to less comparison anxiety. Kornerz’s small-group video promotes empathy and accountability and at the same time, encourages meaningful, supportive dialogue over performative posting.About KorzerzBeing introduced in 2025, Kornerz is the next evolution of social networking, designed for real-time, meaningful conversations …not just endless scrolling. Instead of getting lost in an algorithm, you get to engage in structured discussions, live events, and small-group chats that matter.

