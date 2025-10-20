Wake United Surf + Wake Series Named Nautique Dealer Event of the Year

Wake United Surf + Wake Series Honored for Elevating Community, Competition, and the Nautique Brand Experience

Four-Stop Grassroots Wakesurf and Wakeboard Series Honored for Elevating Community, Competition, and the Nautique Brand Experience

This award is a reflection of the shared passion, collaboration, and dedication of our entire team and community.” — Jeff Husby, President & CEO of Wake United

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Wake United Surf + Wake Series has been named Nautique’s 2025 Dealer Event of the Year, recognizing the series for expanding first-class grassroots wakeboarding and wakesurfing contest opportunities while showcasing the performance and lifestyle behind Nautique Boats.The award was presented during the Nautique Dealer Meeting—held Oct. 12–14 in Orlando—and accepted by the teams at Regal & Nautique of Orlando and WaterSports Central , who together organize the four-stop series spanning Florida and Georgia.Powered exclusively by Nautique, the Wake United Surf + Wake Series has redefined what grassroots events can be – bringing professional-grade production, authentic community engagement, and an elevated on-water experience to riders, families, and fans throughout the Southeast.“This award is a reflection of the shared passion, collaboration, and dedication of our entire team and community,” said Jeff Husby, President & CEO of Wake United, WaterSports Central and owner of Regal & Nautique of Orlando. “Our goal from the start was to raise the standard for grassroots events – to give families and athletes a first-class experience that reflects the values of the Nautique brand. Seeing how this series has grown and how many new riders it’s inspired is incredibly rewarding.”The 2025 season featured four marquee events: Thigh High Surf + Wake (Groveland, Fla.), Nautique WWA Florida State Championships (Auburndale, Fla.), Spivey Shootout (Jonesboro, Ga.), and Battle by the Beach (Acworth, Ga.). Across the season, each stop drew 300 to 450 attendees, with an average of 70 competitors per stop—from junior riders to open-level athletes—and support from leading industry partners, including Roswell Marine, Next Level Audio & Marine, Boatmate Trailers, and Sewlong Custom Covers, among others.“Grassroots events like the Wake United Surf + Wake Series are where future champions and lifelong riders are made,” said Danny Harf, series co-founder and four-time X Games wakeboard champion. “What sets this series apart is how it brings people together—from first-time competitors to pros—all sharing that same excitement to get on the water and progress.”Brandon Lee, series co-founder and general sales manager for WaterSports Central, added, “This series wouldn’t be possible without the teamwork between our dealership partners, Nautique, and the brands that believe in growing the sport the right way. Every stop this season captured what makes our community so special – performance, passion, and connection.”The Wake United Surf + Wake Series has become a celebration of community – combining professional-level production, family-friendly experiences, and authentic brand engagement to strengthen the Southeast’s wake ecosystem.About Wake UnitedWake United is where the passion for water sports meets unparalleled expertise and commitment in delivering the best to the water sports community. Its mission is to empower water sports enthusiasts of all levels by providing the highest-quality products, expert guidance, and exceptional customer care online and at eight locations across Georgia, Florida, South Carolina, and Tennessee. Wake United fosters a passionate and united community where riders can progress, connect, and embrace the thrill of life on the water. For more information, visit https://wakeunited.com/ About Regal & Nautique of OrlandoCentral Florida’s premier dealership representing Nautique, Regal, Supreme, Bennington, and Balise pontoons. Regal & Nautique of Orlando has been recognized as the boating industry’s No. 1 Ranked Boat Dealer in North America, the Water Sports Industry Association’s “Dealer of the Year,” and one of the “Top Retailers to Work for in North America” by the Marine Retailers Association of the Americas. Located in the heart of Orlando at 2226 Paseo Ave., the dealership features a large inventory of new and pre-owned boats, a full parts department, and a nationally acclaimed service team. Learn more at www.orlandoboats.com About WaterSports CentralWaterSports Central is one of the Southeast’s leading Nautique and Centurion dealers, proudly serving the wake and surf community with locations across Georgia and South Carolina. The dealership is dedicated to delivering premium sales and service experiences, supporting grassroots events, and helping riders of all levels enjoy life on the water. Learn more at www.watersportscentral.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.