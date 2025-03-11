Wake United Surf + Wake Series Announces 2025 Event Schedule, Expands Wakeboarding and Wakesurfing Opportunities

Four-Stop Grassroots Contests Series Features Nautique WWA Florida State Championships, Thigh High Surf + Wake, Spivey Shootout and Battle By The Beach

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The premier wake series for amateur, semi-pro, and rising pro wakeboarders and wakesurfers is making waves once again in the Southeastern U.S. with the official announcement of its 2025 dates. The Wake United Surf + Wake Series unites some of the region’s most celebrated grassroots competitions, offering riders of all levels a platform to progress, compete, and connect with the wake community.Blending multiple popular wakesurf and wakeboard events, the 2025 series will feature four marquee stops: the Nautique WWA Florida State Championships, Thigh High Surf + Wake, Spivey Shootout, and Battle by the Beach. With a focus on growing the sport at every level, Wake United continues to provide a launchpad for athletes looking to take the next step in their wakeboarding and wakesurfing journey.“At Wake United, we’re committed to shaping the future of wake sports by fostering a strong, connected community,” said Jeff Husby, president & CEO of Wake United. “Grassroots contests are the foundation of this sport, providing a stage for riders to grow, gain confidence, and push their limits. Through this series, we’re creating opportunities for riders to progress, build lasting friendships, and be part of something bigger. The excitement around the series has been incredible, and we’re thrilled to expand our reach even further with the Florida State Championships, welcoming more wake athletes into the Wake United family.”2025 SERIES OVERVIEW“The 2025 series kicks off early, giving riders the opportunity to shake off the off-season rust and jump back into competition mode,” said Series Co-founder Brandon Lee.The 2025 Wake United Surf + Wake Series takes place:- Stop 1: March 22-23: Thigh High Surf + Wake – Lake David (450 S. Lake Ave., Groveland, FL 34736)- Stop 2: April 26-27: Nautique WWA Florida State Championships – Champions Lake (2701 Lake Myrtle Park Rd, Auburndale, FL 33823)- Stop 3: May 17-18: Spivey Shootout – Lake Spivey (8629 Blackhall Rd. Jonesboro, GA 30236)- Stop 4: September 20-21 (Series Final): Battle by the Beach – Acworth Beach (4425 Beach St, Acworth, GA 30101)Lee added, “The Wake United Surf + Wake Series is a premier stepping stone for riders looking to get their feet wet in competing or aiming to break into top-tier regional, national, and international competition. It’s the perfect place to sharpen your skills and connect with the local wake community.”The WWA Regional Championships East will be taking place in Winter Haven, Florida this Spring.Each stop of the series has the unique flavor competitors have come to love with Battle By The Beach, Spivey Shootout and Thigh High Surf + Wake. Further, stop 2 of the series marks the return to in-person competition for the Nautique Masters Wakeboard Last Chance Qualifier (LCQ) , offering an opportunity for Pro Men, Pro Women, Jr. Men, and Jr. Women wakeboarders to earn a coveted spot in the prestigious Nautique Masters Waterski and Wakeboard Tournament, presented by GM Marine.UPDATED DIVISIONSDesigned for riders of all ages and skill levels, the grassroots series welcomes everyone—from first-time competitors to local lake legends. New for 2025, the series has restructured its divisions to better align with the WWA, ensuring a seamless progression for athletes looking to take their riding to the next level:- Wakesurf Divisions: Junior Boys (9 and under), Boys (10-13), Junior Men (14-18), Men (19-39), Men (40+), Junior Girls (9 and under), Girls (10-13), Junior Women (14-18), Women (19-39), Women (40 and older), Foil (all ages), Foil Strapped (all ages), Adaptive (all ages) and Open Men & Women (all ages).- Wakeboard Divisions: Junior Boys Beginner (9 and Under), Junior Girls Beginner (9 and under), Boys Beginner (10-13), Girls Beginner (10-13), Junior Boys (9 and under), Boys (10-13), Junior Men (14-18), Men (19-29), Men (30-39), Men (40 and older), Junior Girls (9 and under), Girls (10-13), Junior Women (14-18), Women (19-39), Women (40 and older) and Open Men & Women (all ages).“The future of wake sports is built from the ground up, and grassroots events like these are where the next generation gets their start,” said Danny Harf, series co-founder and four-time X Games wakeboard champion . “We’ve seen time and time again how this series helps propel riders into top-tier WWA divisions, making the transition a natural step toward competing at the highest levels.Wake United will also offer a cash prize purse for Open division series winners, while overall champions across all divisions will receive Wake United gift cards.Competitor registration, division rules, and event details—including boat specifications and ballast information—are available at https://series.wakeunited.com/ SERIES SUPPORTNautique Boats returns as the official towboat of the Wake United Surf + Wake Series. Initial series sponsors and supporting partners include: Wake United, Regal & Nautique of Orlando, WaterSports Central, Nautique, Next Level Audio & Marine, Roswell Marine, Ronix, Hyperlite, Wake Responsibly, Ride Dry. Drive Dry., Wake Well, The World Wake Association, Connelly, SewLong, Hersey Synthetic Oil (an Amsoil independent dealer), Lake Lovers Club, Georgia Wake Lessons, Touch of the North Events, Action Event Group and Method Media House.ABOUT WAKE UNITEDWake United is a leading pro shop founded by water sports entrepreneur Jeff Husby & endorsed by Danny Harf. Offering top-quality products, expert guidance, and exceptional service online and in-store, Wake United caters to water sports enthusiasts locally and worldwide. With renowned brands like HO, Hyperlite, Radar and Ronix, Wake United provides a seamless shopping experience for all skill levels and actively supports grassroots competitions and industry events. For more information, visit https://wakeunited.com/

