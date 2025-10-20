While the Trump administration cuts programs to fight hate crimes, California is taking action every day

“We know hate isn’t limited to just one week or just one community,” said California Business, Consumer Services and Housing Secretary Tomiquia Moss. “Hate harms us all. That’s why our state and our Governor are deeply committed to fighting back. Here in California, we’re standing up for the rich tapestry of all our cultures and people.”

“With hate crimes at near record levels, we’re fortunate to have a Governor who is taking concrete action to help protect our communities,” said California Civil Rights Department Director Kevin Kish. “While the federal government is ripping support away, our state is heeding the call. We’re honored to work with partners all across the nation who are united against hate.”

Trump abandons crime victims and local communities

From canceling hundreds of millions in grants for gun-violence and hate prevention to ending a key federal community peacemakers office , the Trump Administration’s actions directly threaten public safety. The federal Community Relations Service, also known as America’s Peacemaker, which has been a significant tool to help local communities nationwide address and limit the potential for violent conflict, is reportedly being dissolved after decades of success.

Rather than supporting proven programs, the Trump Administration is defunding public safety and continues to waste time and resources on erasing evidence of far-right extremism online , helping an out-of-touch actor cosplay as an immigration agent , and losing in court over attempts to use federal troops as a personal police force .

Leading the Fight Against Hate

Governor Newsom is taking comprehensive action to combat the rise in reported hate crimes, including launching California’s first-ever statewide hotline to report acts of hate and continuing to provide resources to protect nonprofits and places of worship .

Extremists and extremist groups

There are over 100 active hate-motivated extremist groups in California, according to state law enforcement experts, compared to nearly 1,400 hate-motivated extremist groups nationwide.

According to a report from the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Department of Homeland Security, White supremacist and anti-government violent extremists are considered a top domestic terror threat . Unfortunately, in an attempt to suppress this vital information from the public, the Trump Administration removed this report from the federal government’s website. For reference, it can be viewed here .

United Against Hate Week

Taking place this year from October 19 to 25, United Against Hate Week empowers people to take action in their communities across the country with a clear message of rejecting hate of any kind and that building a safer and more equitable society starts by working together. The week of action demonstrates that, when we are united against hate, we can embrace diversity and build inclusive communities that welcome and respect all.