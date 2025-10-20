Submit Release
2025 Veterans Day Teacher’s Resource Guide Now Available

Veteran's Day Poster

As the new school year gets underway and Veterans Day 2025 approaches, the Maine Department of Education (DOE) invites educators and communities to reflect with students on the meaning of this national observance.

The 2025 Veterans Day Teacher’s Resource Guide is now available to download and share. Developed by the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) and the Veterans Day National Committee, this guide provides tools to help educators and community leaders teach the history and significance of Veterans Day in ways that are engaging and lasting.

The guide includes:

  • Adaptable lesson plans for all grade levels
  • Historical background on Veterans Day
  • Student activities and project ideas
  • Scholarship information
  • Suggestions for school and community events that honor and thank Veterans

In 2025, the U.S. Army, Marine Corps, and Navy each commemorate 250 years of service to the nation. These milestones are part of the journey toward America’s 250th anniversary on July 4, 2026. Veterans Day offers schools and communities a meaningful opportunity to connect students with this history and to recognize the sacrifices of those who have served.

Download the 2025 Veterans Day Teacher’s Resource Guide here: Veterans Day Teacher’s Resource Guide

To learn more about Veterans Day and how to get involved, please visit the VA Veterans Day website.

