Pittsford Innovator Recognized Among Top AI Filmmakers Worldwide

Rochester’s Ken Collins recognized among world’s top AI filmmakers for creativity, innovation, and local leadership in technology.

ROCHESTER, NY, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- When most people in the Rochester area think about artificial intelligence, they picture futuristic robots or chatbots that just arrived on the scene a few years ago. But for Pittsford resident Ken Collins, AI has been part of his life for more than two decades, long before it became the buzzword it is today.

Recently, Collins made headlines after being named one of the Top 30 finalists in “The Dor Awards,” an international AI film festival that attracted more than 1,000 creators from around the world competing for $35,000 in prizes. While Collins didn’t take home one of the top awards, his entry placed him among an elite group of innovators pushing the limits of what AI can do in creative storytelling.

“It’s surreal to see how far AI creativity has come,” Collins said. “What once took days of rendering and technical know-how can now be done with a spark of imagination and a well-crafted prompt.”

A Local Expert with Deep Roots in AI

Collins isn’t new to artificial intelligence. In fact, he built his first AI bot using the A.L.I.C.E. framework in 2004, nearly twenty years before ChatGPT and other mainstream tools began dominating headlines. Today, he serves as Director of Research & Development at YPC Media, a Rochester-based online marketing company where he has led technology and AI innovation efforts for more than 15 years.

Under Collins’ direction, YPC Media, which helps small and medium-sized businesses grow their online presence, has integrated AI to optimize digital marketing strategies, automate content, and improve customer engagement. He’s also been a featured guest on multiple podcasts discussing how AI can help small businesses compete and grow.

Blending AI with Human Connection

Never one to slow down, Collins is preparing to launch his newest venture, ezad.com. The platform offers human-assisted marketing powered by advanced AI technologies. It combines automation with the personal touch of real human support, allowing customers to chat with either AI or a live representative to create custom marketing campaigns.

“AI shouldn’t replace human connection; it should enhance it,” Collins explained. “At ezad, customers will always talk to people who care about their business, not pushy sales reps. For introverts or those who prefer to chat online, this approach feels more natural and respectful.”

A Rochester Innovator on a Global Stage

As a lifelong technologist and creative thinker, Collins views his recognition in the Dor Awards as both validation and motivation. “It’s an honor to represent Rochester’s innovation on a global scale,” he said. “The Rochester community has always been known for invention; from Eastman Kodak, Xerox, and Bausch + Lomb to the many startups continuing that tradition today. I’m proud to be part of that legacy.”

With his film credentials growing and ezad.com preparing for launch, Ken Collins continues to be a local voice making waves in the world of AI.

We look forward to seeing what Ken does next.

The Delivery - A short film by Ken Collins

