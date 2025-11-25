ezad Announces Winners of the '30 Seconds in 30 Days' AI Commercial Contest, Showcasing the Rise of AI Creative Talent

Ken Collins - Founder ezad.com Ken Collins & Hailey Tredo (Photo Credit: Alicia Hoppes) Ken Collins & Adam Peruta (Photo Credit: Alicia Hoppes)

AI filmmaker, web developer and marketing expert Ken Collins celebrates emerging creators using AI to elevate commercial storytelling.

The technology has evolved dramatically, but one thing hasn’t changed: talented people produce the best work. AI simply amplifies what they’re capable of.” — Ken Collins - Rochester NY

ROCHESTER, NY, UNITED STATES, November 25, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ezad.com is proud to announce the winners of its inaugural “30 Seconds in 30 Days” AI Commercial Contest. The event was created and hosted by Pittsford, NY resident Ken Collins, an AI filmmaker and veteran marketing and web development professional with more than 25 years of digital production experience. Collins, who leads Research and Development at YPC Media, coordinated the contest with sponsorship and support from the company.

As an early pioneer in AI-assisted web experiences, Collins began exploring artificial intelligence long before its current surge in popularity. In 2004, he developed one of his first AI projects, a Facebook application called “Talking Head,” built in PHP and powered by the A.L.I.C.E AI engine. The project introduced interactive, conversational AI into social media long before today’s generation of AI tools. That background shaped his commitment to showcasing AI not as a replacement for talent, but as a force multiplier for skilled creators.

“AI has been part of my toolkit for decades,” Collins said. “The technology has evolved dramatically, but one thing hasn’t changed: talented people produce the best work. AI simply amplifies what they’re capable of.”

Top Three Winners

Creators were challenged to produce a polished 30-second AI-powered commercial within a 30-day window. Entries were judged on narrative strength, visual execution, creativity, and timing.

1. First Place: Dean Lourenco

Graphic Design student at Syracuse University

Recent third-place winner at the AI Creative Summit at Syracuse University’s Newhouse School

Portfolio: dlourenco.com

2. Second Place: New York Robots

Producers of film shorts, music videos, and commercial productions

Website: newyorkrobots.com

3. Third Place: Carsten Binne

3D Illustration, Visualization, Storyboards, Moodfilms, Animation, Art Direction

Website: www.cbmotion.de

Distinguished Panel of Judges

The contest was evaluated by eight professionals representing film production, visual effects, commercial advertising, education and digital marketing. Five hold IMDb credits and four actively work in the film industry.

Judges included:

Hailey Tredo* - Department Head at American High; producer, writer, and AI-media educator

Adam Peruta - Associate Professor, Newhouse School at Syracuse University; organizer of the AI Creative Summit

Anthony Pullano* - YPC Media; IMDb-credited creative professional

Nancy Barklund - YPC Media; marketing strategy and creative development

Jim Pavone* - YPC Media; Steven James Productions & Faith Street Films

Tracey Vaz* - Senior Compositor and VFX artist with credits including Star Trek Beyond, Ad Astra and Black Panther

Dean Lyon* - AI-media educator, Director and VFX Supervisor known for Armageddon, Air Force One and the Lord of the Rings trilogy

Ken Collins - Founder of ezad.com; Director of Research & Development at YPC Media; AI filmmaker and enthusiast

(*Denotes IMDb-credited)

Judges praised the level of creativity and technical execution across the submissions, noting that the contest reflects a shift in how AI is reshaping the production landscape.

AI as a Creative Enhancement Tool

The competition emphasized that AI’s role is to enhance human creativity, not replace it. For Collins, who has been integrating AI into marketing and development work since the early 2000s, this distinction is essential.

“AI expands the way creators think, experiment and tell stories,” Collins said. “But the talent, the imagination, the narrative instincts; those are still human. AI just accelerates the process.”

Looking Ahead: AI Film Festival in 2026

Following the success of this contest, Collins is looking to organize a major AI Film Festival for early 2026 in Rochester, New York. The festival will include in-theater screenings and a global livestream. Several of the top entries from this contest are expected to be showcased.

ezad.com will also begin connecting creators from the contest with businesses seeking commercial advertising content, offering paid 1099-based production opportunities.

About ezad.com

ezad.com is a human-powered, AI-assisted advertising platform created to help businesses produce professional-quality video marketing with speed and accessibility. Founded by Ken Collins, a veteran web developer and marketing strategist with decades of AI experience, ezad blends creative expertise with modern AI tools to make advertising easy for business owners.

