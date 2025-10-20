Government sends well wishes to the class of 2025

Government extends its best wishes to all matriculants as they commence the 2025 National Senior Certificate examinations tomorrow, 21 October 2025. This period marks the culmination of 13 years of learning, commitment, and perseverance. Learners are encouraged to approach the examinations with focus, confidence, and determination. Your hard work represents not only personal achievement but also a vital contribution to the development and progress of our country.

Government further appeals to parents and guardians to provide the necessary support and a conducive environment for learners during this crucial time. A calm, encouraging atmosphere at home helps to reduce anxiety and allows learners to perform to the best of their ability. Families are encouraged to ensure that learners maintain healthy routines, including adequate rest, nutritious meals, light exercise, and regular study breaks to sustain concentration and overall well-being.

Government salutes the Class of 2025 for their resilience and commitment, and extends its appreciation to teachers, parents, and communities for their continued support. Together, we build a nation of capable and confident young people ready to shape South Africa’s future.

Good luck to all candidates. The nation stands behind you.

