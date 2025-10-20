Government Communications on National Press Freedom Day

On 19 October 2025, South Africa will commemorate Black Wednesday, also known as National Press Freedom Day. The National Press Freedom Day marks 48 years since the historic events of Black Wednesday in 1977, a day that forever changed the landscape of South African journalism.

The 19th of October should be used to remember the courageous journalists and publications that were banned by the apartheid regime for exposing the truth. Their resilience in the face of censorship remains a lasting reminder of the sacrifices made for the freedoms the country enjoys today. The role of the media in strengthening democracy extends beyond newsrooms, it includes navigating the challenges of misinformation, digital disruption, and online safety, and Government recognises these realities and continues to work towards fostering an environment where credible journalism can thrive in both traditional and digital spaces.

Government reaffirms its unwavering commitment to safeguarding media freedom, which is one of the cornerstones of our constitutional democracy. A free, diverse, and independent media ensures that citizens are informed, that leaders are held accountable, and that society continues to progress through open dialogue and transparency.

As the country reflects on this day, Government pays tribute to all journalists - past and present - who continue to inform, challenge, and inspire the nation. Let us continue to preserve the hard-won freedoms that ensure every South African has access to truthful and reliable information.

