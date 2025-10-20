Higher Education and Training on stabilisation and governance support team commencing work at College of Cape Town

The Department of Higher Education and Training is pleased to announce that the Stabilisation and Governance Support Team (SGST) for the College of Cape Town has been introduced to all stakeholders of the college and commenced its work.

The SGST was established by Minister Buti Manamela, in terms of Section 46(1)(b) of the Continuing Education and Training Act, 2006 (Act No. 16 of 2016). This provision empowers the Minister to intervene in circumstances where a public TVET college is mismanaged or unable to perform its functions effectively.

The SGST is chaired by Adv. J.B. Skhosana (SC) and supported by Prof. Busani Ngcaweni and Ms. M.J. Nkopane. The team commenced its work immediately after engaging with the College Council, management, staff, organised labour, and student representatives.

As its first task the team has called for all stakeholders including community around the college, and any individual who has information, to submit written representations, evidence, or recommendations relevant to the SGST’s mandate to the following email

address: SGST@dhet.gov.za.

Minister Manamela has encouraged stakeholders to contribute constructively to this process. “The SGST represents a fair, lawful, and transparent process to help the College move restore confidence in its ability to offer quality education ,” said Minister Manamela.

The SGST is expected to submit a comprehensive report to the Minister within 45 days of its appointment.

Enquiries:

Mr Lucky Masuku

Cell: 082 485 9267

E- mail: Masuku.L@dhet.gov.za

