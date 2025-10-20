Agriculture on partnerships to fight hunger in KwaZakhele at Gqeberha

In line with this year’s World Food Day theme, “Hand in Hand for Better Foods and a Better Future”, the national Department of Agriculture (DoA) partnered with the Eastern Cape Department of Agriculture and the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) to commemorate World Food Day 2025.

This year’s theme calls for collaboration across governments, organisations, sectors and communities to transform agri-food systems and ensure that everyone has access to healthy food. In support of this, DoA also partnered with various companies to provide agricultural inputs and food parcels to both indigent households and those involved in agricultural activities across the Nelson Mandela Bay Metropolitan Municipality.

Partners included Fruit South Africa, Kellanova, Oceana Group, Shoprite & Checkers, ZZ2, Onderstepoort Biological Products (OBP), the Agricultural Research Council (ARC), and Macadamias South Africa. The event was held on 16 October 2025 in KwaZakhele, Gqeberha.

All partners affirmed that by working together, hand in hand, the country can eradicate hunger.

Mr Mooketsa Ramasodi, Director-General of the Department of Agriculture, acknowledged the partners that made the commemoration possible. Kellanova, Shoprite & Checkers, ZZ2, Oceana Group, Fruit South Africa and Macadamias South Africa donated 300 food packs each to 300 households in Nelson Mandela Bay Metropolitan Municipality.

“It is only by working together—across sectors, borders and communities—that we can build inclusive, sustainable, and just food systems that leave no one behind,” said Ms Lebogang Botsheleng, Acting Deputy Director-General: Food Security and Agrarian Reform at DoA.

The National Food and Nutrition Security Survey (NFNSS) has identified the Eastern Cape as one of the provinces with a high number of food-insecure households. The survey shows that:

61% of households in the province rely on low-diversity diets dominated by starchy staples, lacking essential nutrients.

Among children aged 0 to 5 years in Nelson Mandela Bay Metropolitan Municipality: 40.3% are stunted, indicating chronic undernutrition 14.3% suffer from severe stunting 1.3% suffer from severe wasting 4.7% are severely underweight



Zandile Mposelwa, Director: Corporate Affairs at Kellanova, said: “Almost 21% of South African households experience food insecurity and do not know where their next meal will come from. Every year, we donate 7 million meals to schools in KwaZulu-Natal, Gauteng and the Eastern Cape. We are committed to alleviating hunger and making sure that food is accessible.”

ZZ2 also expressed pride in supporting DoA’s awareness efforts on food and nutrition security. Shoprite & Checkers noted that they had invested R453 million in the past year to support communities and pledged to continue partnering with key stakeholders to fight hunger.

Zodwa Velleman, Oceana Group Executive: Regulatory and Corporate Affairs, added: “Real change happens when we work together. From school meals to early childhood development and hunger relief, Oceana Group remains committed to building a more food-secure future through partnerships.”

Lindokuhle Hlokuma, a Grade 7 learner at J.K. Zondi Primary School—one of the World Food Day legacy project beneficiaries—thanked the Department for the support. “The garden will help us learn about plants, sell produce and support our school,” she said.

The main objective of World Food Day is to promote global awareness and action for those who suffer from hunger, and to highlight the need for healthy diets for all. This year marks the 45th anniversary of World Food Day and the 80th anniversary of the founding of the FAO.

