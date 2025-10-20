Rebuilding Recovery Launches Specialized Treatment for Gambling Disorder in Massachusetts

Rebuilding Recovery Center in Easton, Massachusetts treatment for gambling addiction Gambling Treatment Room at Rebuilding Recovery Center with Virtual Treatment Available Remote individuals join virtually in Rebuilding's Gambling Treatment

Rebuilding Recovery Center has extended services to include dedicated treatment for gambling addiction, addressing a growing public health need.

EASTON, MA, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rebuilding Recovery Center in Easton, Massachusetts, has extended services to include dedicated treatment for gambling addiction, addressing a growing public health need across the state.With a rise in digital and sports betting, many individuals and families are facing gambling-related harm without clear pathways to support. Rebuilding Recovery now offers a supportive solution with evidence-based, results-driven care, delivered from 6 to 9 PM, Monday through Friday.This new track is designed for adults with gambling disorder, including those managing co-occurring depression, anxiety, PTSD, or substance use.Tailored Programs for Gambling RecoveryGambling addiction treatment is available across multiple levels of care: Day Treatment Program : A higher-intensity evening track with weekday sessions, individual therapy, medication management, and case coordination.• Half-Day Treatment Program: A step-down or lower-frequency option that includes targeted therapy, family involvement, and flexible support.• Telehealth Program: Fully remote and secure evening sessions via Zoom, available nationwide with proven telehealth therapies.Participants receive a personalized plan that may include cognitive-behavioral therapy (CBT), dialectical behavior therapy (DBT), trauma therapy, expressive arts, and holistic support such as yoga, nutrition, and mindfulness.Exceptional Care Delivered With CompassionRebuilding Recovery Center is known for its relational, highly personalized approach. Staff offer consistent, compassionate support from assessment through discharge, helping individuals feel seen and supported at every step. Evening sessions offer a discreet and convenient option for working adults, caregivers, and those who prefer treatment outside daytime hours.Most insurance plans are accepted, and the intake team provides quick insurance verification so that treatment can begin immediately. Care is covered under Massachusetts mental health parity laws.To learn more or verify insurance, call Rebuilding Recovery at 781-806-3008 or visit rebuildingrecoverycenter.com.About Rebuilding Recovery CenterRebuilding Recovery Center in Massachusetts provides personal addiction treatment focused on lasting change. The center approaches treatment with expert support, proven therapies, and a safe environment. Rebuilding Recovery accepts most major insurance providers and offers various levels of care to meet unique recovery needs.

