Arcara Access Offers Local, Holistic Care for Menopause

WESTBOROUGH, MA, UNITED STATES, June 18, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As menopause and perimenopause gain increasing national attention, local women now have a personalized option for care that goes the extra mile. Arcara Access’s Personalized Menopause Treatments provide holistic, whole-person care that treats the mind, body, and spirit.

“At Arcara Access, I truly believe menopause is about more than just hormones,” said Kim Arcara, PMHNP-BC, board-certified nurse and Arcara founder. “It’s about how you feel every day, your mood, energy, and sleep. That’s why we offer care that addresses the full picture: stress, inflammation, nutrition, mental health, and lifestyle, so women can feel like themselves again.”

Unlike many national telehealth services, Arcara Access is rooted in the local community, offering:

In-person appointments
Convenient virtual visits
Flexible, high-touch, and tailored support

“Mental health is a huge part of this journey, and I see so many women who feel dismissed or overlooked,” Kim added. “Our mission is to be a trusted resource for holistic hormone therapy and menopause support, so every woman in midlife can thrive and not just survive.”

For more information about Arcara Access and its holistic menopause program, visit arcaraaccess.com or contact Kim via info@arcaraaccess.com or (617) 431-6140.

About Arcara Access
Arcara Access is a wellness practice in Massachusetts dedicated to helping women navigate perimenopause, menopause, and beyond. Led by Kimberley Arcara, PMHNP-BC, the practice offers personalized hormone optimization, mental health support, lifestyle coaching, and more. Each woman’s care is tailored to support their unique journey.

Kimberley Arcara
Arcara Access
+1 617-431-6140
Info@arcaraaccess.com
