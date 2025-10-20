NUJ pays tribute to Ed Moloney

"One of the most consequential journalists of his generation" dies in New York

Tributes have been paid to journalist, author, and documentary filmmaker Ed Moloney.

Moloney lived in New York and died at the age of 77 following a short illness.

Moloney was former Northern Ireland editor of the Sunday Tribune, Dublin, having previously worked as a journalist with The Irish Times. He was well known for his coverage of the Troubles in Northern Ireland and for his books, including an unauthorised biography of Unionist leader Ian Paisley in 1986 and A Secret History of the IRA in 2002.

During his career he faced several death threats and won a landmark case against attempts by the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) to compromise confidential sources.

Moloney was voted Irish Journalist of the Year in 1999, the same year he received a court order under the Terrorism Act requesting notes from his interview with a member of an illegal paramilitary group in Belfast charged with the murder of lawyer Pat Finucane.

Moloney refused, writing in the NUJ’s Irish Journalist at the time that doing so would undermine public trust in journalism: “This stand is not about protecting the identity of a source. It is about protecting a source.”

In October of that year, Belfast's High Court ruled in Moloney’s favour. The NUJ welcomed the victory having supported Moloney from start of the case. Local NUJ members and the broader trade union movement showed solidarity with Moloney during legal proceedings with The Belfast and District Trade Union Council bringing the Belfast Traders Council banner to rallies outside the court.

Séamus Dooley, NUJ assistant general secretary, paid tribute to Moloney, who was awarded an NUJ gold badge for his commitment to the union’s Code of Conduct and the principles of press freedom.

Dooley said:

“I am saddened to hear of the death of Ed Moloney. On behalf of the National Union of Journalists I extend sympathy to his family at this time. “Ed was one of the most consequential journalists of his generation. He will be remembered for his courage, dogged determination and unyielding commitment to shining a light into the darkest corners of Northern Ireland's troubled history. “During a crowded career he risked prison in defence of his sources and faced death threats for his investigative journalism. “He was fearless, courageous and outspoken and was never afraid of upsetting those who yielded power, influence and authority - either through elected office or membership of a proscribed organisation. “Ed Moloney had a vast range of contacts and was noted for his forensic attention to detail. “At the Sunday Tribune he was supported by a committed editor, Matt Cooper, and a local editorial team. “The NUJ proudly stood with Moloney as he resisted police pressure with the same characteristic determination familiar to those across the political divide and leaders of proscribed organisations who sought to instruct his work."

If chapels, branches or individual members would like to add a public tribute to Ed Moloney, please email [email protected]. You can also read a tribute from Moloney’s family on The Broken Elbow.

