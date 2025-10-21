rodata and GL TECHS Announce Strategic Partnership to Deliver AI-Driven Data and IT Solutions

A Global Data and AI Solutions Provider

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- rodata a leading provider of AI-powered data and analytics solutions, and GL TECHS , a Global Technology Solutions Provider, today announced a strategic partnership to help businesses accelerate digital transformation through the integration of artificial intelligence and modern IT technology.The partnership brings together rodata’s expertise in AI, machine learning, and data strategy with GL TECHS’ proven capabilities in cloud infrastructure, networking, and cybersecurity. The joint offering enables organizations to modernize their IT environments while leveraging AI to drive automation, improve decision-making, and unlock new efficiencies.“Our partnership with GL TECHS represents an exciting step forward in helping enterprises harness the full potential of their data,” said Prabir Chatterjee, CEO, at rodata. “By uniting AI innovation with enterprise-grade IT infrastructure, we’re enabling clients to transform their operations, enhance performance, and deliver measurable business outcomes.”Jim Kocourek, VP, Technology at GL TECHS, said the collaboration addresses a growing market need for integrated solutions that bridge data intelligence and infrastructure modernization. “Many organizations are eager to adopt AI but face challenges with legacy systems and siloed data environments,” he said. “Working with rodata allows us to deliver scalable, secure, and intelligent IT ecosystems that position our clients for long-term success.”The rodata - GL TECHS partnership will focus on delivering solutions across key industries including finance, healthcare, manufacturing, retail and many more sectors where AI-driven insights can have immediate impact. Offerings will include AI-enabled data management, cloud automation, predictive analytics, and IT modernization programs designed to improve agility and resilience.Both companies will also collaborate on joint go-to-market initiatives, including educational content, client workshops, and pilot programs to help organizations identify and implement high-value AI use cases.“This partnership is about more than technology,” Chatterjee added. “It’s about helping organizations build the foundation for the next era of intelligent business.”For more information, visit www.rodata.ai and www.gltechs.com About rodatarodata is a leading provider of AI-driven data solutions that help organizations unlock actionable insights, optimize operations, and drive business growth. The company specializes in advanced analytics, machine learning, and intelligent automation solutions tailored to modern enterprises.About GL TECHSGL TECHS provides modern IT and cloud infrastructure solutions designed to support enterprise-scale data ecosystems. From cybersecurity to cloud services and network optimization, GL TECHS helps organizations maintain robust, scalable, and secure technology environments that power digital transformation.

