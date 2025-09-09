SPAATECH Rebrands as rodata to Redefine Data and AI, Partners With MetricsNumero to Drive Global Delivery

rodata | Return on Data + AI

New brand launches with global scale and a bold vision to deliver the “digital gold standard” of data and AI.

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- SPAATECH today announced its rebrand as rodata , a next-generation global provider of data and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions. Headquartered in the United States with a major delivery center in Kolkata, India, rodata is entering the market with a mission to transform enterprise data into measurable business value for our clients.Alongside the rebrand, rodata revealed a new strategic partnership with MetricsNumero, a fast-growing analytics solutions company with offices in Bengaluru, Toronto and Chicago. The collaboration strengthens rodata’s proven capabilities and methodology with MetricsNumero’s expanded delivery capabilities across industries.“rodata will deliver a digital gold standard value of data and AI solutions,” said Prabir Chatterjee, CEO of rodata. “With MetricsNumero’s expanded capabilities and our combined global scale, we’re giving enterprises everywhere the ability to move faster, act smarter and unleash new value from their Return on Data {ROD}.”Why rodata, Why Now?The global IT services industry is experiencing rapid disruption fueled by AI. The transition to rodata reflects a bold step forward, aligning the company with the future of intelligent, data-driven solutions and the growing demand for innovation at scale. By partnering with MetricsNumero, rodata strengthens its ability to deliver impactful, outcome-focused solutions across North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific.What rodata Deliversrodata’s portfolio is designed to help enterprises unlock the full potential of their data:• Unified Data Ecosystem — Connect, govern and analyze enterprise data seamlessly.• Real-Time Intelligence — AI- and ML-powered insights that accelerate decision-making.• Global Scale — Consistent delivery across continents for multinational clients.• Business Impact First — Focus on measurable growth, efficiency and risk reduction.• Trusted Stewardship — Secure, ethical and compliant data practices treating data as digital gold.What’s Nextrodata is now focused on integrating the strengths of rodata and MetricsNumero while rapidly expanding its solutions portfolio. More announcements, client initiatives and global growth plans are expected in the months ahead.

