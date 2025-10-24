Panthaire Launches APEX, a Fully Ducted Wine Cellar Cooling System Focused on Precision, Quiet Operation, Clean Design

The Canadian-engineered APEX series is designed to deliver steady conditions for glass-fronted wine cellars, high-visibility installations across North America

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, October 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- After proving performance in the Canadian market, Panthaire is expanding availability of its APEX fully ducted cooling system across the United States. The Canadian-engineered line addresses two persistent challenges in wine cellar design: noise complaints from homeowners and the difficulty of integrating cooling equipment into high-end architectural spaces. All models include a two-year warranty covering parts and labor. APEX cooling systems are designed to eliminate the primary complaint contractors hear from wine cellar clients: audible equipment noise in adjacent living spaces. The system's fully ducted design keeps all equipment outside the cellar, using insulated supply and return channels to move conditioned air into the space. This setup minimizes noise, eliminates vibration near the collection, and allows for unobstructed views in modern glass displays.A digital controller holds the cellar at a consistent 55 degrees Fahrenheit with minimal temperature swing. The unit automatically adjusts airflow as conditions change, supporting stable performance in both warm climates and variable indoor environments. Installers can configure the system through an onboard menu with diagnostic tools, clear alerts, and intuitive navigation."We talked to dozens of contractors and kept hearing the same frustration: clients complaining about noise six months after installation," said Sébastien Zizian, founder of Panthaire. "A fully ducted system eliminates the number one complaint while protecting contractor reputations. We built APEX for professionals who understand that value."APEX is available in three models designed for different cellar configurations. The APEX 3500 (3,353 BTU/h) handles cellars up to 900 cubic feet, making it suitable for residential collections in properly insulated spaces. The APEX 5000 and APEX 7000 scale up for larger installations, commercial applications, and challenging environments such as fully glazed enclosures or rooms with higher heat loads.The North American wine cellar market has matured significantly in recent years, with homeowners investing heavily in climate-controlled storage as collections grow in both size and value. This shift has created demand for cooling systems that meet both technical performance standards and the aesthetic expectations of luxury residential design. Fully ducted systems represent less than 30% of current installations despite offering superior acoustic performance, largely due to limited manufacturer support and unclear installation guidance.To simplify installation, Panthaire provides duct sizing guidance, vent placement recommendations, and a BTU calculator to help designers match systems to unique layouts, including fully glazed enclosures. Standard duct sizes and flexible placement options allow for fast integration in both new construction and retrofit projects.Each APEX unit is burn-in tested prior to shipment and includes modular access panels, service-friendly component layout, and sealed duct connections. Panthaire's technical documentation emphasizes installation fundamentals that preserve airflow, reduce acoustic footprint, and protect collection integrity over time.Panthaire supports the APEX line through direct technical assistance and a growing network of distribution partners across North America. All systems are covered by a two-year parts and labor warranty with direct manufacturer support."Premium cellar projects demand systems that perform flawlessly while remaining completely invisible," Zizian added. "Visible mechanical equipment or audible noise simply isn't acceptable in these spaces. APEX was designed from the ground up to meet those standards: flawless performance with complete architectural discretion."About PanthairePanthaire develops engineered cooling solutions for wine storage environments where precision, quiet operation, and architectural integration are non-negotiable. Based in Canada, Panthaire designs, assembles, and tests each APEX unit before shipment to ensure consistent performance across residential, commercial, and high-visibility display installations throughout North America. For more information, visit https://panthaire.com/

