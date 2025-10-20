Governor Lujan Grisham issues statement on passing of former NM Senator Clint Harden

SANTA FE – With sadness, today I learned of the passing of former State Senator Clint Harden. New Mexico has lost a dedicated public servant, and I’ve lost a good friend.

Senator Harden, a Republican, served Eastern New Mexico with distinction for more than a decade in the legislature, but his good work benefited every corner of our state. Whether championing children with autism and their families, removing barriers for those reentering the workforce after incarceration, or advancing early childhood education, Clint understood the importance of standing up for New Mexicans.

He also served as a shining example of civility, recognizing the importance of being able to disagree without being disagreeable. Clint and I didn’t agree on every issue—we came from different parties and different parts of the state—but we always treated each other with respect.

I will miss his friendship, his counsel, and his example. Manny and I extend our condolences to family, friends, and the communities of Eastern New Mexico he served so well. May his memory be a blessing.