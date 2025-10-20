NMSU and Fujitsu to establish national testbed for high performance and edge computing technology

SANTA FE – Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham today announced a Memorandum of Understanding between New Mexico State University and Japanese chipmaker Fujitsu Limited, marking the start of a pioneering international collaboration in advanced computing and technology innovation targeting the state’s top economic sectors.

The partnership will establish a Fujitsu–NMSU national testbed at the intersection of high-performance computing, artificial intelligence, and edge computing. The project will leverage Fujitsu’s power-efficient, high-performance FUJITSU-MONAKA chip technology to accelerate innovation in HPC and edge computing workflows in critical areas of need for New Mexico.

The Fujitsu–NMSU collaboration will bring powerful new chip technology into the U.S. academic and research ecosystem, enabling real-world testing and application development of high-capacity computing solutions. The testbed’s resources will support advanced applications across a range of fields, including:

Precision agriculture – enhancing data-driven farming techniques and crop management.

Microgrids and grid-tied applications – enhancing distributed energy control, grid resilience, and real-time system optimization.

Water and environmental monitoring – improving resource management with IoT and sensor data.

Aerospace and space technologies – accelerating secure computing for aerospace and powering complex simulations and satellite data analysis.

By creating a shared research and development ecosystem at NMSU, this collaboration will serve as a platform for testing and validating Fujitsu’s cutting-edge technology in real-world environments while expanding New Mexico’s research capacity and technical workforce.

“NMSU is taking a lead in applied computing and forging global partnerships collaboration, and this important partnership with Fujitsu reflects my efforts to deepen New Mexico’s ties with Japan through initiatives like the upcoming New Mexico–Japanese Economic Trade Summit,” said Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham. “As we plan new economic partnerships with Japan, we foster international cooperation that drive innovation and economic growth here in New Mexico.”

“This partnership reflects NMSU’s deep commitment to advancing research and innovation that directly benefits New Mexico and the nation,” said Dr. Valerio Ferme, President of New Mexico State University. “By working with Fujitsu, we are not only building state-of-the-art research infrastructure but also reimagining how universities prepare students and communities to address a rapidly changing world with the tools of high-performance and edge computing workflows.

“Our partnership with New Mexico State University reflects a shared commitment to advancing innovation and driving economic growth. Together with NMSU, we are building a world-class innovation hub that will position New Mexico as a leader in high-performance computing, AI, and edge technologies,” said Naoki Shinjo, SVP and Head of the Advanced Technology Development Unit at Fujitsu Limited. “We are particularly excited about how FUJITSU-MONAKA, our leading-edge processor technology, could contribute to this advancement, leveraging its exceptional performance, energy efficiency, and sustainability. We look forward to continuing this collaboration, fostering together the technological and economic advancement on a global scale for many years to come.”

“High-performance computing and related technologies are critical to New Mexico’s economic future,” said Rob Black, Cabinet Secretary of the New Mexico Economic Development Department. “This partnership builds on our significant investments in digital technology — from quantum computing to statewide innovation programs — and positions New Mexico to lead in the digital economy while creating high-quality tech jobs for our communities.”

This Fujitsu–NMSU innovation hub and testbed is expected to begin operations in 2026 and will invite collaboration with research institutions, industry partners, and national laboratories. By combining Fujitsu’s cutting-edge computing hardware with NMSU’s applied research expertise, the initiative solidifies New Mexico’s standing as a leader in sustainable, high-performance computing and opens new opportunities for students, researchers, and businesses across the state.